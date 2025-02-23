Israel Adesanya Gets $65K Richer as Dmitry Bivol and Joseph Parker Win at Saudi Arabia Event

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Not always enjoying the best side of luck when wagering, UFC star Israel Adesanya can count his lucky stars — and himself $65,000 richer on Saturday night, after wagering $10,000 each on big wins for Dmitry Bivol and Joseph Parker in Riyadh.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight champion during his decorated tenure with the UFC, dipped into his heavy pockets for the ‘Last Crescendo’ card in Saudi Arabia — headlined by a title rematch between Artur Beterbiev, and the above-mentioned, Bivol.

First wagering on fellow Kiwi pugilist, Parker, Adesanya cashed in early on in his opportunistic wager on the WBO champion — who would stop short-notice foe, Martin Bakolie with a dominant finish.

Stopping the Congolese veteran amid his 10-fight winning run, Parker would land with a winging overhand shot, felling Bakolie to the canvas who was pulled from the pairing by his head coach, despite making a standing-10 count.

And later on the night’s main event, Tokmok-born star, Bivol would avenge a prior majority decision loss to undisputed champion, Beterbiev late last year — with his own close majority decision win in the Middle East after another memorable showdown in the desert.

“Double up USO!!!” Adesanya posted on his official X account, showcasing his pair of bets on both Joseph Parker and Dmitry Bivol to the tune of $20,000.

Adesanya’s latest winning wager marks an upturn in winning form for the City Kickboxing star, who infamously lost $20,000 by picking Devin Haney to stop Ryan Garcia with strikes in his non-title bout loss last April.

Adesanya wins again, outside the Octagon this time

Faced with a three-fight losing run for the first time in his gold laden combat sports career, Adesanya most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this month, in a rare non-championship setting.

And suffering his second consecutive loss via stoppage to boot, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya was felled emphatically by surging challenger, Nassourdine Imavov.

Last September, Adesanya also failed in his bid to capture the middleweight crown for a third time, losing his grudge fight with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis via a late submission.

And set to take a prolonged period of time away from the Octagon amid his most recent loss, Adesanya claimed it was now time for him to train his fellow City Kickboxing striking stars.

”I don’t know,” Israel Adesanya told ESPN MMA. “I’ll have to chill and then think about things. I’ll relax first for a little bit. Just help the teammates who have fights coming up and yeah, see what I want to do. I was gonna do that anyway, but you know now I’m forced to shout to Nassourdine (Imavov) for that.”

Israel Adesanya on what’s next for him after his loss at #UFCSaudiArabia: “I don’t know. I’ll have to chill and think about things.” @espnmma #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/ioFmAyWO2C — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 1, 2025

With tonight’s return to winning ways — albeit with the bookies rather than inside the Octagon, Israel Adesanya hopes to carry that luck into his next venture with the UFC. And the veteran striker has already been linked with a rematch against former foe, Sean Strickland, following his underwhelming loss to common foe, du Plessis this month.