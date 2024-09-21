“He’s Not, I’m Champ”: Sean O’Malley Wants Umar Nurmagomedov Next, Says ‘Terrified’ Merab Is Avoiding This Fight

Sean O’Malley is ready to do what Merab Dvalishvili isn’t. The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion has been very vocal about not wanting to fight Umar Nurmagomedov. His logic behind it is that the Dagestani fighter has not proved himself against the best opponents in the division yet. Dvalishvili believes other fighters like Deiveson Figueiredo deserve the title shot more than him. He even spoke about how it’s his last name that is helping him get a title shot.

This call of nepotism did not sit well with Sean O’Malley who called out the champ for ducking that fight. So naturally, he offered to step up and do the right thing.

In a recent YouTube video, ‘Sugar’ went live on his Twitter Space and made a lot of interesting statements. He even called out the champ for ducking Umar Nurmagomedov,

“Merab’s f*cking terrified of Umar, doesn’t want to fight Umar….He’s not the champ, I’m the champ. I would fight Umar, I should fight Umar next for the belt. I’m the champ, I should defend my belt against Umar.”

As it turns out, all these call outs will have to wait since Sean O’Malley will be going under the knife soon. He estimates he will return to fighting only by June or July next year.

His surgery date is set for October 3rd after which he will be out for a solid 7 to 9 months as he previously revealed. When he does come back, he will look to fight for the title.

Well, now the champ is not one to sit back and take all this trash talking, especially from a guy he owned for 5 straight rounds.

So, as expected, ‘The Machine‘ prepared a little skit for his ‘pink haired boy’.

Dvalishvili calls O’Malley his son

Dvalishvili has come out with yet another skit, the only difference being, this time around he has the belt wrapped around his waist like he had always predicted.

He is seen driving his car before he runs into something. Startled by who it was he hit with the car, the bantamweight champion rushes out, only to see ‘O’Malley’ (an inflatable doll) driving a toy car. So he brushes his hair and tell him not to worry about Umar since he’s no longer the champion.

“Listen son, don’t worry about this Umar Nurmagomedov, I will take care of Umar. You’re not a champion anymore and I’m gonna take belt from you again.”

O’Malley might have been a little salty since losing the title as fighting Merab wasn’t something he even wanted to do. Following his title defense against Marlon Vera, ‘Suga’ had wanted to change weight class and challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title.

However, Merab had to drag him into the octagon by making fun of him on skits. The rivalry had become so heated that the Georgian was seen screaming at O’Malley’s coach right before the fight began. And after it was over, the newly crowned bantamweight champion accused the opponent’s camp of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now, coming back to Umar, ‘The Machine’ doesn’t think he deserves the shot but is willing to fight anybody the UFC puts before him next, be it the ‘Young Eagle’ or DDeiveson Figueiredo.