“He’s Smoking the Good Stuff”: Team Merab Addresses Sean O’Malley’s Claims About Winning the Title Fight

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley lost his bantamweight title at UFC Noche after getting outworked by Merab Dvalishvili over five rounds. While initially humble in defeat, acknowledging that he had his work cut out for him, things took a sharp U-turn after he rewatched the fight. O’Malley now claims that he had done enough to win the fight. Meanwhile, Merab’s team wants to know where ‘Suga’ scores his stuff from.

During an exclusive with UFC veteran Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Merab’s coach, John Wood shared his thoughts on O’Malley claiming that he was 2-2 until the last round and claimed that ‘Suga’ must be smoking some real potent stuff.

“He’s smoking the good stuff, they’re still high from that so let’s not pay attention to what they are saying. That fight I don’t think that was, I think there was some judges that were little lenient in giving them a round or two but I can see a 4-1, no problem.”



Days after getting outwrestled by the Georgian, O’Malley with his coach, Tim Welch, and two other buddies decided to sit down rewatch the fight and break it down. Contrary to his humble statement after the loss, O’Malley now claims that he won the fight and it was a close one.

It wasn’t!

While, in the final round, fans saw the American hurt Merab with a few stinging body kicks and that round according to O’Malley should have been ruled 10-8. But that would be pushing it. Merab had him trying to slither out from under him for 25 straight minutes and O’Malley could barely do a thing.

Regardless, the 29-year-old is now back to his trolling ways, mocking the newly crowned champion in a recent Instagram update.

O’Malley and Merab keep making skits

The outcome of the UFC 306 main event wasn’t a surprise for many. Dvalishvili really put the pressure on the champion, outclassing him with his elite wrestling, and sticking to his strategy while the champion struggled to connect with his shots.

But now that the fight is done with and O’Malley has a surgery to be at, one would imagine that beef would be put to rest, at least O’Malley can smoke some of that green again. But no, that would be a bit much to ask and who’s asking anyway. This is the funniest beef in living memory.

These men aren’t calling each other out and their spouses or children or families, countries and faith. Instead, they are writing sketches, shooting skits and just making fun of each other like a bunch of pesky teenage influencers and not the bantamweight champions of the world.

In a recent video on IG, the American showcased the inside of his home gym. In the video, he was seen hugging a heavy bag, landing several dozen strikes on it, subtly mocking the champion, Merab, over significant strikes that won him the fight.

Before this, Merab filmed a skit of an O’Malley blowup doll driving a toy car crashing into the champion’s car. Merab them walks out of his car, calls O’Malley ‘son’ and asks him to not smoke too much.

Brilliant!