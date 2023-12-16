“Him and Makhachev”: Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Once Accused of Avoiding 170 Division Because of This Fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are two of the greatest lightweights in the UFC history. Both the superstars dominated the division and won the lightweight title. While Nurmagomedov did not change his weight division, Makhachev might do it in the future. But recently welterweight star Colby Covington mentioned the reason why the Dagestani was not able to become a double division champion.

‘Chaos’ takes on Leon Edwards this weekend in what will be his third title shot. If he were to secure the win on Saturday, Covington aims to go up in weight and challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight belt.

Being a simultaneous two-division world champion in the UFC is a feat only five fighters have achieved. A number of great fighters either fell short or never attempted to go up in weight. ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov was extremely never pushed to be a two-weight world champion. While ‘The Eagle’ might have his own reasons, Covington once stated that he was the reason Nurmagomedov never moved to welterweight. In an interview done earlier this year, Covington said,

“He never came to 170, because the man’s here. He doesn’t wanna fight the man. He knew the man that had a great style for him, the guy that was way more well rounded, could stuff his takedowns, being in his face and punch, and putting volume on him, and doesn’t break under cardio. Like, that’s what I do best. I would’ve walked him down. So, him and Makhachev need to shut their f**king mouths. They’re all talk and no walk like myself.”



Covington is one fight away from realising his ultimate dream in the sport. However, his aims of becoming two-weight world champion might not be entertained by the UFC. Let’s take a closer look at the welterweight picture and Covington’s title hopes.

Is this the final shot at UFC gold for Colby Covington?

Covington has been in the UFC for close to a decade now. In that time, he has fought some of the very best in the promotion. However, it is hard to ignore that Covington is 35-years-old and nearing the end of his prime. If Covington is not able to secure a win on Saturday, it will most likely be his last title shot ever.

On the flip side, if Covington wins the title, there is little to no chance that the UFC allows him to move up in weight immediately. In all likelihood, Belal Muhammad will receive the next title shot. Therefore, for Covington, it is now or never. UFC fans will be hoping that Covington gets the job done. Needless to say, it would be extremely entertaining to have him as a champion.