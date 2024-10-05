“How Can You Hate on Him”: Daniel Cormier’s Hilarious Reaction to a Period Pain Simulator Has Fans ROFL

Daniel Cormier speaks to reporters at the UFC 230 media day event Nov. 1, 2018 in New York Dsc 0115

Daniel Cormier never fails to entertain, and his latest antics during the UFC 307 weigh-in show had fans rolling on the floor laughing! In a lighthearted moment, Cormier and his co-hosts decided to test out a simulator that mimics period pain. However, things took a hilarious turn when the intensity of the simulator became too much for him to handle.

Fans couldn’t help but question how anyone could dislike Cormier and his vibrant personality after watching this. Cormier was joined by the likes of Laura Sanko and a few others for the pre-weigh-in show that has now become an integral part of the weekend build up for fans.

Cormier was the first one to try the machine and could not take even a second before repeatedly yelling “stop stop stop”. For anyone who isn’t aware, period pains can have the same intensity as heart attacks. So, yes, that answers the age old question about what hurts the most- getting kicked in the family jewels or period pains!

If DC couldn’t take it, 9/10 men would fail!

Needless to say, fans had a lot to say on this part of the show.

This has been a productive week for the former double champion. Besides perspective, DC also managed to achieve something else.

DC settles the beef with Buckley

This Saturday at UFC 307, Joaquin Buckley faces his toughest challenge yet against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. But before the big fight, Buckley tried to smooth things over with Daniel Cormier after their online spat.

Buckley, currently on a four-fight win streak, has been vocal about wanting to fight Conor McGregor, which Cormier has often labeled “the worst call out of all time”.

In a recent interview for Cormier’s YouTube channel, the two addressed their beef, and it got a bit heated. Buckley felt misquoted by Cormier, particularly about a comment he made regarding Cormier’s mom.

Cormier fired back, saying, “You can’t talk about someone’s mom like that, Joaquin!”

After the interview, Buckley reflected that he expected a private chat instead of a public one. “I thought we were just going to talk man-to-man, but it is what it is,” he said.

Now, all eyes are on him as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career!