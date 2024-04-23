“I Am Not Fighting Out Of”: Sean O’Malley Reveals ‘Only Issue’ Preventing Merab Dvalishvili Fight Announcement

Sean O’Malley wants to book the Merab Dvalishvili fight but there’s just one issue holding him back. ‘Sugar’ and the Georgian have been going back and forth ever since the UFC Bantamweight Champion beat Aljamain Sterling. That’s when it got personal for Dvalishvili since Sterling is his training partner. Thus, he felt the need to avenge Sterling’s loss.

Sean O’Malley successfully defended his title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera previously, and is now looking to wipe out some more contenders in the division.

In his recent podcast episode with his coach Tim Welch, ‘Suga’ revealed the one reason stopping him from making the fight against Merab Dvalishvili. He said,

“I’m trying to book it. I’m trying to get it booked ASAP, the only issue is some of the next PPVs aren’t in the country, and I’m not fighting out of the country….I want to book a fight ASAP”

Sean O’Malley does not want to fight outside the country, and since UFC 301 is taking place in Brazil, he will not be fighting on that card.

However, UFC 302 is taking place in Newark, but the main event for that card is already set up. Thus, with the champion willing to make the match official, it is only a matter of time before O’Malley gets his fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Well, fighting Dvalishvili won’t be an easy task for O’Malley. The Georgian’s antics against Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 impressed everyone. Thus, it is of utmost importance that O’Malley have a set game plan for his title defense bout. In the same podcast episode, the UFC Bantamweight Champion revealed his game plan against the Georgian fighter.

Sean O’Malley opens up about how he wants to approach the Merab Dvalishvili fight

Sean O’Malley believes his fight against Merab Dvalishvili will be huge. Both for his career and for the division. The champ will look to take out one of the biggest threats in the division.

O’Malley discussed his gameplans with Tim Welch on his podcast. The champion spoke about what he wants to do to the Georgian inside the octagon. He stated,

“I need to make him feel like okay this is not that fun, I’m getting f*cking punched at a distance and I can’t really close…I need to make it not fun, not enjoyable to be in there”

Sean O’Malley spoke about how takedown defense will be very important in the bout. He also pointed out how Henry Cejudo let Merab Dvalishvili take him down too many times in their fight.

Thus, O’Malley plans to use his long reach and striking to keep Dvalishvili at a distance. With tensions brewing both ways, it will be interesting to see how the face off pans out once it is announced.