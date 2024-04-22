“I Am So Honored”: Former UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier Joins as Voice for Sports Cars Documentary

Daniel Cormier’s post-fight career seems to be blooming at this point. As a UFC fighter, he competed and won everything he possibly could have, becoming a champion in two different weight classes. After his retirement, Cormier debuted as an UFC commentator and is now on his voice acting arc, taking on the role of a narrator for a Toronto Sports Car Movie. The movie, named Flat 6ix, explores the lives of the members of the Flat 6ix club.

The story reveals the lives of the elites that are part of this club and their insane car collections. There are a lot of requirements you need to be a part of the club, such as a net worth of at least $50 million. And much to his delight, Daniel Cormier will be the voice of the movie.

In a recent Instagram post, the UFC star revealed the news, and also spoke about how excited he was to be a part of a movie about cars. Cormier said,

“Guys, I am so excited to announce that I have signed on to appear in and narrate the @flat6ixmovieofficial documentary…. This is a tremendous film and I am so honored to be a part of it.”

James Hergott is the brain behind the operation and the trailer of the movie dropped on Daniel Cormier’s Instagram page. They used Cormier’s page to upload the trailer due to his massive Instagram following.

Meanwhile, Cormier’s fighting style still seems to be a reason of fear for many. Despite being retired from the sport for so long, current UFC fighters believe that Daniel Cormier would have been a threat to them in his prime.

Tom Aspinall reveals Daniel Cormier would be a ‘nightmare’ matchup for him

Tom Aspinall is the UFC interim Heavyweight Champion, and he is currently looking to secure a title shot against Jon Jones.

In a recent video, the Brit spoke about what would happen if he fought Daniel Cormier in his prime. Aspinall said,

“I think he’s an absolute nightmare matchup for me. He’s short, he’s fit, he’s a good wrestler, he keeps coming at you, he would’ve been very very hard work for me.”

Although Tom Aspinall pointed out that Daniel Cormier would be a tough matchup for him stylistically, he still believes that he can beat the former double champion.

Aspinall has a lot of faith in his punching and believes he has the power to knock anyone out in the octagon.