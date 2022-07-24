“I don’t even want anything to do with the Hall of Fame” – Khabib Nurmagomedov Hall of Fame induction called a “joke” by Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz believe it’s been a joke to add Khabib Nurmagomedov into the UFC Hall Of Fame as he doesn’t deserve it.

Nate Diaz wants out of UFC contract On last night’s The MMA Hour special, Diaz accused the UFC of holding him hostage, claiming the promotion won’t release him from his contract (which has one fight left) or let him fight. He said he begged the UFC to book his last fight so he could go on his merry way.

Diaz revealed that the UFC offered him a fight with rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and that he accepted. However, he claimed that Chimaev refused the fight.

Diaz admitted that he turned down a fight with Chimaev in the past, considering “Borz” to be a “rookie.” Chimaev claimed that Diaz turned down at least 10 offers to fight him.

Diaz said the whole ordeal reminds him of when he was last under contract with the UFC. He claimed they were running the same playbook then, pairing him with a highly touted prospect, someone the promotion thought had a chance to erode Diaz’s market value as a free agent and then draw power with a new company.

According to Diaz, the previous stalemate prompted the UFC to offer Khabib Nurmagomedov as an opponent back when “The Eagle” was “brand new.”

That memory sent Diaz off on a tangent where he beat Nurmagomedov’s achievements in the Octagon.

“Khabib is a f*cking little b**** too,” he said (ht MMA Fighting). “Who did he beat for the title? Did he get Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje? Both ended up over and over the same way he defeated them.

“You’re useless,” he continued. “You’re a scared fighter, afraid to fight all the time, and now you’re in the Hall of Fame with them? I was actually here before the Hall of Fame came along. Are you now a Hall of Famer? I don’t even want anything to do with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a joke too – but… here’s the Ultimate Fighter.”

Diaz won The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 in 2007. Since then, he has had 25 bouts in the UFC. His last winning streak with the promotion was in 2015-16 when he defeated Michael Johnson by unanimous decision and then choked out Conor McGregor.

Since then, he has lost to McGregor, defeated Anthony Pettis and defeated Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

