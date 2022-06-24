“Gucci Mink and without me the whole Sh*t sinks” – When Conor McGregor called himself Mr. UFC at the UFC Press conference at 205

Conor McGregor aka ‘The Notorious One’ shows why he is still one of the biggest highlights for the company at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest athlete for the UFC with biggest viewers, PPV buyouts of all times, he has been an integral part of the the company since his arrival back in 2013. Within a span of 18 months he was main event UFC cards. Since the rise of Conor UFC has grown exponentially with almost 10 times from 500 Million in 2013 to 5 Billion in 2022. And McGregor has been a big part of that success in a majority.

Throwback at UFC 205

After the UFC confirmed that Conor McGregor would fight Eddie Alvarez in the lightweight title fight at the UFC 205 event on November 12, the two stars met at Madison Square Garden to discuss their upcoming fight.

The team was led by UFC president Dana White, joined by McGregor and Alvarez. This was a much more friendly press conference than the one McGregor had before his reunion with Nate Diaz last month, which led to both sides throwing water bottles.

However, with McGregor taking part, there has been no shortage of sharp noises to create excitement for the biggest UFC events ever.The first question came from Darren Rovell of ESPN, who asked about UFC 4 billion acquisition of WME-IMG.

UFC 205 Press Conference

Conor and Eddie was going back and forth at each other, while conor was arriving at the Press Conference Eddie Alverez said ” He is disappointed in the country of Ireland” to which Conor replies “I don’t give a Fu*k what Eddie says, the Irish have back we’ve taken back into all of New York see I RUN NEW YORK CITY, i am the UFC, rocky Gucci Mink and without me the whole Sh*t sinks”

McGregor got all the crowd behind him at the press event and he goes now and becomes the UFC’s first Double Champion in the history of the sport.

Conor’s Return inside the UFC Octagon

McGregor is recovering from a broken TKO defeat by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 2021. McGregor could not get off the canvas, so he made his interview with Joe Rogan after a fight while on the ground. Since then, McGregor has been recovering and preparing to return.

