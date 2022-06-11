“I don’t want to see Nick get hurt” – Dana White dismisses showdown between Nick Diaz and Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White is concerned about Nick Diaz and his health stating that a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is off the table.



“I don’t want to see Nick Diaz get hurt,” White told Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole

White praised Diaz’s recent comeback, a rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 that ended in the third round due to Diaz’s retirement. Lawler had landed several heavy shots before that point. Diaz’s punches and movement were significantly slower than his previous performance, a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 six years ago that resulted in his third suspension for marijuana use.

Diaz, 38, is still one of the most popular fighters outside the ring, and he recently told TMZ that he plans to fight again this year. He also mentioned champion Usman, the MMA Fighting Global Rankings’ No. 1 welterweight and pound-for-pound fighter.

The tough talk made headlines throughout the MMA world, but White said he and the promotion aren’t planning any return fights “that I’m aware of.”

Regarding a possible fight with Usman, White stated Diaz is in no condition to face the champion.

“Talking about Nick Diaz vs. Usman, Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” the UFC boss said. “I need to look out for Nick and make sure Nick doesn’t get hurt.”

“You’re asking me silly questions.” – White not too keen on Nick Diaz VS Kamaru Usman

Diaz absorbs close to 3.84 significant strikes per minute and has taken 1,262 strikes in 29 bouts tracked by UFC Stats. Of course, no statistics are kept on how many strikes he has taken in training.

On Tuesday, Cesar Gracie, Diaz’s longtime coach, clarified that his charge isn’t fully healthy to fight right now and that any return will have to wait for his recovery.

@nickdiaz209 update. Nick is currently being operated on to replace 2 discs in his neck. Hoping for a full recovery and to return to fighting. — Cesar Gracie (@CesarGracieBJJ) June 7, 2022

When asked if any opponent would suit Diaz, White stated that he cared about the veteran. However, he was uninterested in putting him back in the ring.

“I put on fights with the best fighters in the world, and how old is Nick?” the UFC boss said. “You’re asking me silly questions.”

