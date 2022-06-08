“He looks good. Those are real sweats.” – Conor McGregor close to returning according to seemingly authentic training clips says Chael Sonnen

According to Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor is close to returning to the octagon based on his seemingly authentic training clips.

McGregor has been out since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last year, and Sonnen is encouraged by the Irishman’s recent training videos.

Since his last fight, McGregor has put on a lot of muscle and has hinted at a welterweight return on several occasions. He’s also asked for a shot at the lightweight title, so it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out at the top of both divisions. According to UFC president Dana White, ‘The Notorious’ will return by the end of the year.

Chael Sonnen labelled McGregor’s videos as “authentic” in a video posted to his YouTube channel while mocking former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“He looks good.. He’s putting out videos and training clips. They’re very authentic. Those are real sweats. This isn’t Anthony Joshua spraying himself down before the camera takes a quick snap. These are real workouts, so we’re going to guess to really be able to work that hard, to look as good as Conor does, that he’s close to healing.”

Chael Sonnen has regularly targeted Anthony Joshua on his YouTube show, criticizing the English heavyweight’s work ethic. In a recent Twitter post, ‘The American Gangster’ mocked ‘AJ’ for allegedly spraying himself with water to make his post-workout photos look even better.

Conor McGregor is “excited” to return to the octagon

Conor McGregor spoke with Sky Sports about his return while attending the Monaco F1 Grand Prix qualifying session. The former two-division UFC champion revealed that he plans to incorporate wrestling and grappling workouts into his routine once doctors have cleared his leg.

“I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

McGregor also stated that he is looking forward to returning to the boxing ring but that MMA is his only priority and focus. ‘The Notorious’ has only won one fight in the octagon since 2016 and will be desperate to get back on track.

