UFC

“He looks good. Those are real sweats.” – Conor McGregor close to returning according to seemingly authentic training clips says Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor Chael Sonnen
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Just because he’s on a different team doesn’t mean they aren’t happy for him": Reddit reacts to Sergio Perez celebrating his win with Aston Martin Crew
No Newer Articles