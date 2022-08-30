“I eat these type of guys for breakfast everyday” – Khamzat Chimaev talks a jab at Nate Diaz before their clash at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is getting closer and closer as the MMA world tries to figure out why this fight happened in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)



Diaz is on the last fight of his contract and some think the UFC gave him the worst possible fight to push Chimaev before Diaz hits free agency.

Regardless of the opponent, Diaz was willing to fight anyone who would get him out of his contract. Meanwhile, Chimaev has different motives for fighting. During an interview after the Fight Club Rush event, ‘Borz’ had this to say about his upcoming fight:

In reality, I don’t have to wrestle the man. I get into a fun brawl with the guy. I was a child when he brawled. If I had waited for the title, I could have I chose to face the person, who is not the best, but is well-known. Everyone adores him, and they all mention this thug. My breakfast consists of gangsters.

Chimaev vs. Diaz fight will be the main event at UFC 279 on September 10. Though the native of Stockton is a tremendous underdog, Leon Edwards served as a reminder that anything is possible.

Why Leon Edwards’ victory at UFC 278 Affects Khamzat Chimaev Negatively says Daniel Cormier



DC YouTube channel As was already mentioned, Chimaev thinks he can win the title without having to engage in further combat.

Given that Edwards’ victory over Kamaru Usman altered the division’s course, his choice to remain active turned out to be sensible.

Regarding how Edwards’ victory hurt Chimaev, Daniel Cormier stated the following:

“He was in line last weekend, and I don’t think he realised that he was the biggest loser in the Usman versus Leon contest. He simply needed to get through Diaz. All he had to do was defeat Diaz to compete for the title, but since Leon Edwards prevailed, the fight has turned into a trilogy, and for good reason.”

With a victory over Diaz, Chimaev could clinch the championship regardless of a hypothetical trilogy. This severely undersells the Stockton native. Anything is conceivable when the cage is shut.

Also Read: Leon Edwards just “Shocked” the World by defeating probably the current Pound for Pound Welterweight Kamaru Usman