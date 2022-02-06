“I know a b**ch her name Felicia she hits hard than you,” – “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori slams Paulo Costa over recent comment, instigates rematch

Marvin Vettori, a UFC middleweight contender, has taken aim at Paulo Costa, who is pushing for a rematch.

Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa fought in an impromptu light heavyweight contest in October. This fight developed into a contender for Fight of the Year. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at 185 pounds. However, due to Costa’s weight concerns, the fight was rescheduled for fight week.

Vettori won the fight by decision, but Costa has made it plain that if he returns to the Octagon, the only person he wants to face is “The Italian Dream.”

He proceeded to verbally assault Vettori until the 28-year-old eventually responded on social media with an unusual remark.

You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 3, 2022

“You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite”

Marvin Vettori is willing to fight just about anyone. Now that he’s gotten past Costa, it appears that he’s ready for a new challenge. After all, no one could deny that their five-round fight was brutal, and the Italian star did the Brazilian a major favour by accepting the bout at light heavyweight.

The rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 next weekend will address a lot of doubts. Following that, it’ll be fascinating to see which way both men go.

Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa history

Paulo Costa fought Marvin Vettori at UFC 41 main event on October 23, 2021, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paulo Costa came into the fight after losing against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 for the Middleweight Championship. This was his only loss so far in his MMA career. Although the Brazilian showed his class previously against Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall and other fighters. But, it seems he has more to show off his style. Costa’s UFC record stands at 13-1.

Vettori, on the other hand, has a 17-5-1 record. He is coming off a loss against Adesanya at UFC 263 for the UFC Middleweight Championship as well. However, it was a rematch and the first match between them took place in 2018, which was also a loss for Vettori. Between these two losses, Vettori won all other fights and had a winning streak of five fights.

Also Read:UFC 271 – Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2: Date, Odds, Fight Card, Location, Rumors and more!