“I really want to meet Michael Jordan” – Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants to meet NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has met a number of prominent people, but he is very eager to meet Michael Jordan.

From Russian President Vladimir Putin to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the former undefeated UFC champion Nurmagomedov has shaken hands during his reign as UFC lightweight king. Aside from boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died in 2016, Nurmagomedov said there was someone he would like to meet.

Khabib on Michael Jordan

“I really want to meet Michael Jordan,” Nurmagomedov told “FULL SEND PODCAST.” “I play basketball, but not like Michael Jordan. This is Dagestan basketball: We fight, we run, we do everything. ”

Nurmagomedov’s version of basketball is a mixture of rugby and basketball, in which players pass and shoot, but do not eat.

Nurmagomedov said he learned more about six-year-old NBA champion Jordan, undoubtedly the greatest basketball player ever, in a recent documentary “The Last Dance,” which left him inspired. It’s a “Eagle” activity that squad players frequently enjoy during their Dagestan training days.

“I watched his documentary and it really motivated me you know,” Nurmagomedov said. “A friend advised me,‘ You should watch this. It’s very impressive. ’Before her documentary, I didn’t know much about her. I just knew Michael Jordan was the biggest basketball player, and that’s it. In Dagestan, we do not follow the NBA very much and I am very impressed to watch it, and I really want to meet this guy.”

Nurmagomedov joked about a deal with podcast manager Bob Menery. Who said he would help Nurmagomedov meet Jordan to get something special.

