“Oliveira is unbeatable” – Gilbert Burns believe currently Charles Oliveira is on a ‘DIFFERENT LEGUE’ than everybody including Khabib Nurmagomedov

Gilbert Burns shares his opinion on who would win in a fight between Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Charles Oliveira got another win from Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 headliner. Despite losing weight in the tournament and losing his title, he appeared unmoved and did another commendable job facing another competitor at the top weight.

Although Oliveira is not the owner of the lightweight title right now, many fans and the media see him as a lightweight champion. He won the vacant title at the time from Michael Chandler before defending it against Dustin Poirier in UFC 269.

Oliveira’s victory in 11 battles created comparisons between him and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. After defeating Gaethje in the UFC 254, undefeated champion Nurmagomedov opted to leave the game in the middle of his first matches.

Oliveira does not plan to leave MMA anytime soon, but speculation about what will happen in the speculative match between her and Nurmagomedov has spread.

In a recent interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee, Burns explained that although he is biased towards being in Brazil, he feels that Oliveira presents a host of problems for all underweight, including retired Nurmagomedov.

Gilbert explains why Charles is massive in an interview with Helen Yee Sports

Gilbert Burns on comparing Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira

“It’s different, you know?” Burns said about the head to head stats of Oliveira / Nurmagomedov. “Khabib is the guy who did the hardest thing: he was unbeatable and gave up all respect, but he left. Like I said, Oliveira has been around since he was very young – he threw himself into the fire, fighting everyone, as I think the 11-0 coming in this upcoming sequel now, is all over. How crazy is that? And the finishing boys – Justin Gaethje in the first round, Dustin Poirier in the second round. If you do not release him, he will send you away.

“So I am a fan of both of them, but right now, Oliveira is unbeatable. I do not know. If they do that war, Khabib is certainly different, but I don’t know, bro. Oliveira is at a different level right now. ”

Oliveira could face Nurmagomedov’s rival, Islam Makhachev, fighting for the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev has called on Oliveira to fight for years, as he recently revealed on social media.

Also Read: Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor will ‘get wounded’ versus high-level UFC competitors and should take the ‘winnable’ Tony Ferguson bout instead