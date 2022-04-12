UFC

“I thought that the judges blew that one” – UFC president Dana White slams judges for poor decision at UFC 273 main event

Dana White Judges
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
“We will indeed be entitled to an evolution at Imola"– Red Bull will be at par with Ferrari for next race
Next Article
"Wow Brock Lesnar supporting my brother and I is crazy" - Jake Paul responds to Brock Lesnar complimenting him and Logan Paul