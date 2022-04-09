“I’M ALL THE TIME SO BLOWN AWAY BY LEBRON JAMES” – UFC President Dana White hails the LA Lakers star’s work ethic

UFC President Dana White has lauded LeBron James for his work ethic and philosophy. Here’s what White had to say about James at a recent UFC event.

“I’M ALL THE TIME SO BLOWN AWAY BY LEBRON JAMES. IF YOU HAPPEN TO TAKE A LOOK AT LEBRON JAMES AND THE WAY YOUNGER HE GOT HERE INTO THE NBA, AND WHAT HE’S EXECUTED, WHAT HE’S COMPLETED.”

“AND REGARDLESS OF HOW A LOT CASH HE HAS MADE, HE’S BY NO MEANS IN BOTHER, AND HE’S ALL THE TIME ATTEMPTING TO BE HIGHER AND ALL THE TIME ATTEMPTING TO WIN. YOU UNDERSTAND, WHEN YOU’VE THAT KIND OF A MENTALITY, LIKE A LEBRON JAMES. SKY IS THE RESTRICT, MAN.”

LeBron James does not have the best of relationships with MMA professionals, as one of them, Colby Covington, has challenged the LA Lakers superstar to a fight over their differing political opinions. On the other hand, White’s comments confirm that James is well-known in the MMA community for his body of work.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James would like to reclaim the “best player on the planet”

Sport Six: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season, as they were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by eventual champions, the Phoenix Suns. Due to Anthony Davis’s injury and Dennis Schroder’s injury, LeBron James could not help his team go through the preliminary round. This made things easier for the Phoenix Suns, who took full advantage of the situation.

This sparked a heated argument among pundits and fans, with some claiming that LeBron James had lost his status as the ‘best player on the planet’ and that the title should instead go to Kevin Durant, who was inches away from leading his team to the Japanese Convention Finals. After his outstanding play during the playoffs, which culminated in the Milwaukee Bucks winning the title, Giannis Antetokounmpo became a part of the conversation.

#SITop100 NBA players of 2022: Why Kevin Durant is the best player on Earth https://t.co/slDgs8PUD5 pic.twitter.com/LwXBZNge0g — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2021



Nonetheless, even in his twentieth season in the NBA, the ‘King’ will undoubtedly return to defend his title. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are heavy favourites to win the NBA title next season, and the Purple and Gold will need him to be at his best if they hope to raise banner number 18.

Also Read:“I really love to fight” – Shaquille O’Neal once named four NBA players he would fight alongside against five MMA fighters in a cage match