‘I Will Drop You’: Mike Perry Praises Conor McGregor for ‘Great Job’ at BKFC, Challenges Him to Showdown

Mike Perry is actively looking for his next big fight. Whether it is in the boxing ring or for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), he just wants to fight. It’s been close to a year since he last fought, and now that he wants to itch that scratch again, Perry has a few prominent names on his mind.

He was unbeaten, 5-0 in BKFC, and became the new poster boy for the organization. So when he got the chance to fight Jake Paul, he welcomed it with open arms. However, the fight didn’t go well for him, as he was on the receiving end of a KO for the first time in his career.

Perry has since endlessly been mocked by Conor McGregor, a part-owner of the BKFC, who doesn’t believe ‘Platinum’ was ever a real champion to begin with.

But Perry now has a taste for the blockbuster fights and the paychecks that come with them. During an appearance on the Pound4Pound podcast on YouTube, he spoke about his success at BKFC, but while doing so, called out his boss, McGregor, for a match with no gloves.

“I’ve got the belt, and my belt owns all the belts over there. And Conor’s over there playing around, get your a*s back in the ring and let’s do something. Platinum Tequila vs. Proper 12. Your whiskey dropped you, I’ll drop you.”

Perry is not playing around either; he’s not scared to fight anyone in Bare Knuckle, and he seems to have found his calling. However, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll get to see him fight McGregor in BKFC.

There’s no way the Irishman will risk the damage, especially since he is the face of multiple brands now. Besides, he still has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. So if he does indeed return to fighting once again, it is likely that UFC boss Dana White is calling dibs.

But no matter if Perry can’t get McGregor, there’s another option, Jake Paul. The former UFC fighter wants to get revenge on the YouTuber who knocked him out clean.

Perry wants Jake in Bare Knuckle

‘Platinum‘ fought ‘The Problem Child’ in his ‘home turf’, the boxing ring. So to make things fair, he thinks he deserves to fight Paul in Bare Knuckle, in a ‘street fight’, with no rules. But to think Jake would accept those conditions without a fraction of the pay he gets for boxing would be absurd.

But this is the combat sports world, where anything can happen, so Perry just put it out into the universe, hoping he will get his shot.

“If we made it a street fight and it was Bare Knuckle, and I could make it dirty, they won’t do the Bare Knuckle. I think it changes the fight drastically, especially no gloves,” he noted, hopeful.

Mike Perry CALLS OUT Jake Paul to a Bareknuckle fight! #UFC pic.twitter.com/fWL6omX9OJ — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) May 29, 2025

‘Platinum’ is not going to shy away from ‘The Problem Child’, he believes he didn’t get enough time to prepare for the fight since he stepped in on 3 weeks’ notice. And to top it off, he claims he was nursing a rib injury, and Jake landed a shot clean to his rib early on.

Perry believes, if he had been given enough time to train and prepare, the outcome of that match would have been very different.