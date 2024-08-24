UFC Schedule: When Is the Next Pay-Per-View Event and Which Fighters Are Competing?

Following the massive success of UFC 305 in Perth, the UFC bandwagon will make a stop at Vegas for its Fight Night card, However, the community is already looking past the Apex event to the next big money event. UFC 306 is the next big thing on the calendar for the promotion as Dana White and Co. promise a lavish PPV extravaganza on Mexican Independence Day on September 14 at The Sphere.

Touted as “the greatest live sporting event in combat sports history,” Uncle Dana announced the bantamweight title fight between champion, Sean O’Malley and Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili to headline the card. Separated by two Fight Nights at Apex, UFC 306 will feature two title fights in the main and co-main event with Alexa Grasso defending her flyweight title against ‘The Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko in the co-mains.

This week’s Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho card will be followed by another event at the Apex facility before the action heads for the promotion’s inaugural event at The Sphere. Former featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega also makes a return with the UFC re-booking him against Diego Lopes.

Not to mention, surging sensation, Raul Rosas Jr’s presence in the card. The 19-year-old is scheduled to lock horns with Aori Qileng in front of a packed crowd before the octagon heads to Paris for UFC Fight Night 244.

While the community is gearing up for the upcoming bonanza at The Sphere, the UFC President has come out to slam its main eventer, Merab Dvalishvili for posting his training injury online.

White flabbergasted after Dvalishvili posts picture of his cut ahead of UFC 306

UFC 306 is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after events in combat sports this year. However, when bantamweight title challenger Merab Dvalishvili posted a photo of his injury on the internet, White couldn’t be more shocked. Recently, Dvalishvili suffered a small cut above his left eye during training that required stitches. However, instead of staying quiet, he posted it on social media just 25 days ahead of his massive title fight in Vegas.

Livid about the fighter’s carelessness, White immediately spoke up against the Georgian’s behavior. Although Dvalishvili insisted that it would not interrupt his training, White could not understand why he would hand his opponent, O’Malley, the trump card just like that. Moreover, reflecting on the entire incident, the UFC president slammed the 33-year-old, saying,

“Some of these guys are so stupid it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.”

Dana White goes OFF on Merab Dvalishvili for posting his cut. 😳 "Our guys are so dumb, it's next-level unbelievable. … It is next-level stupid." pic.twitter.com/Q4R20hsbsf — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2024

Questioning the Georgian over his post, White deemed it as outright stupidity, mentioning how the champion, Sean O’Malley would perceive it. Nevertheless, White, like most of us, is stoked to witness the action unfold at The Sphere.