UFC 300: Khabib Nurmagomedov Disapproves Holloway vs Gaethje, Slams Dana White and Co. for Uncertainty Over Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not happy with the UFC. The UFC 300 card is something he can not make sense of. For example, Justin Gaethje is set to take on Max Holloway at the historic event, with the BMF title on the line. However, the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is still keenly waiting for his next fight. In an interview for MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on the fight and revealed his confusion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the former coach of Islam Makhachev. Despite retiring from coaching, he still trains alongside the champion and guides him. Speaking with Mike Bohn, ‘The Eagle’ spoke about the Gaethje vs. Holloway fight saying,

“I don’t understand, no makes sense why they don’t give Islam Justin Gaethje. Why they make him fight vs. Holloway? I don’t understand what UFC have planned but Islam ready to fight with anybody.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels like the UFC has left Islam Makhachev without an opponent for his next title defense. He went on to say that the champion is ready to fight anyone, anywhere.

Moving on, Nurmagomedov also spoke about how Umar Nurmagomedov will be able to carve a path to the title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Umar Nurmagomedov will become a UFC champion soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov is very much involved with all the fighters in his camp, including his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Umar Nurmagomedov is set to fight this weekend against Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87. In the same interview, ‘The Eagle’ stated that his cousin brother would become the champion.

“Leave these guys alone, you just have to keep winning. And end of the day you will fight for the title. This has happened with me, this has happened with Islam, and I’m sure it’s gonna happen with Umar too.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is very sure that Umar Nurmagomedov will become a champion, in the same way that he and Islam Makhachev became champions. Thus, it will be interesting to see if his prediction does come true and Umar Nurmagomedov lives up to the hype. The young fighter has a long way to go though, if he has to reach the standards set by his elder brother.