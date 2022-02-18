‘I will just smash him with my skills and power’: Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see Gilbert Burns as a real challenge.

Khamzat Chimaev talks about how he feels that Gilbert Burns is not a real challenge when it comes to striking and grappling.

Russian-born Swedish, Khamzat Chimaev aka ‘Borz’ is likely to square up against former No.1 contender Gilbert Burns aka ‘Durinho’ at UFC 273. Both will fight in a welterweight bout and it seems that Khamzat believes he will handle burns the same way he dealt with his former opponents.

UFC 273 “BORZ” vs “DURINHO”

Borz has been unbeating in his mma career (14-0 ) has knocked out every opponent he’s faced, most notably Li Jingliang in the first round at UFC 267 in October. While Durinho is (20-4) in his mma career with fights against top opponents like Champion Kamaru Usman, but Khamzat believes he is not a real challenge for him.

Interviewing with RT Sport Borz says:

“All those numbers mean nothing, To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him. We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I’m confident, as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time.”

Khamzat added further that he looks past Burns and will like to face the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington for the No. 1 contender for the UFC welterweight division. Khamzat could possibly be in top 5 ranking if he beats Burns and could finally boost up his quest to hold and become a UFC Welterweight Champion.

He hits a shot at Kamaru Usman that he will choke him out to win the title.

