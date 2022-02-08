Charles Oliveira to defend his title Against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

UFC has made it official that Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje (Rank No. 3) at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira Vs Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira “do Bronx” is a professional mixed martial artist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner from Brazil. He is the current UFC Lightweight Champion and is on a ten-fight winning streak. Oliveira has the UFC record for most submission victories. He became the UFC Lightweight champion by beating Michael Chandler by knockout in round 2 at UFC 262.

While Justin Ray Gaethje ” The Highlight” also competes in the Lightweight division of the UFC. He is a former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion and currently ranked 3 in the division. He has won 5-1 in his last six fights (Only loss to Khabib). Justin won his last fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

The fight between Oliveira and Gaethje will take place at UFC 274 on May 7. The Bronx has previously successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier (Rank 2)

Charles Oliveira Vs Justin Gaethje 32 AGE 33 32 wins-8 losses RECORD 23 wins – 3 losses 5’10” HEIGHT 5’11” 74″ REACH 70″ 29 FINISH 20

