“I will never be able to thank you enough” – Cain Velasquez makes his first public statement following his arrest

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes his first public statement following his arrest on account of attempted murder.

After reportedly tracking down a suspected child molester and opening fire in Morgan Hills, Cain Velasquez was caught and charged with various offences including one count of attempted murder in Morgan Hills, California, in February, wounding the driver (but not his intended victim).

Velasquez was ultimately judged a “danger” to the public. He currently being held without bond. That however, hasn’t stopped him from making a statement on behalf of the “true victims of this case.”

Cain Velasquez on his social media

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me – Cain Velasquez.”

Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court again today (April 12) at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Harry Goularte, 43, is suspected of assaulting children at his mother’s childcare facility, and the former American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) fixture was on the hunt for him. According to police accounts, one of Velasquez’s “close relatives” was among the accused victims.

Despite local backing from the combat sports community, Velasquez, 39, If convicted of attempted murder, could face 20 years to life in prison before the district attorney’s further accusations.

Velasquez (14-3) hasn’t fought since losing to Francis Ngannou in January.

