“If LeBron was fighting, everybody would be f**ked” – When Joe Rogan told MMA fighters they were lucky LeBron James wasn’t a fighter

When Joe Rogan told MMA fighters that they were lucky LeBron James wasn’t a fighter and praised him for his winner’s mindset.

LeBron James is 37 years old and yet dominates the NBA as if he were still in his twenties. King James’ longevity and physicality are two of his greatest assets. Even though many predicted James’ demise due to “father time,” he is far from finished.

Many athletes have praised LeBron’s physicality, and a fresh video has resurfaced showing that even Joe Rogan admires James. Rogan’s popular podcast covers a wide range of topics, and a clip from 2017 shows him adoring LeBron James.

If LeBron ever decides to join the UFC, Rogan believes he will dominate in the same way he does in the NBA. This is what he had to say about it.

Joe Rogan discusses LeBron James.

Basketball necessitates a player’s constant fitness since games get scheduled throughout the year. And LeBron James goes even further by spending a significant amount of money on his food and nutrition.

Many celebrities and athletes have praised LeBron’s athletic prowess. Joe Rogan, a well-known star and commentator, is one of them. In a rediscovered tape from 2017, Rogan can be seen in The Joe Rogan Experience podcast discussing LeBron James.

“Well, see if a guy like that [LeBron] was fighting, everybody would be f**ked. They’re lucky, they’re goddamn lucky. “That guy’s gonna beat your f**king a**. He’s a winner, there’s just a certain level of winners and he’d do whatever the f**k he wants.”

Joe Rogan knows what it takes to be a part of the UFC, having been in famous fights as a commentator. And he appears to believe that if LeBron James ever decides to change careers, he will conquer the UFC.

How does LeBron keep himself in shape?

LeBron is one of the most committed players in all sports, evidenced by his fitness levels. He still moves like a player in his twenties, although he is approaching 40 years old.

The routine he follows is the reason for his top fitness. The four-time NBA champion is known for eating a healthy, well-balanced diet and exercising four times per week.

Various reports claim that LeBron spends a significant amount of money on his fitness each year. According to many sources, he spends roughly $1.5 million a year on fitness, which includes the expense of his gym, nutrition, and trainers.

Also Read:UFC President Dana White hails LeBron James’ work ethic