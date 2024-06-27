Ian Garry’s Son’s Impersonations of Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira Leave UFC Commentators in Stitches

Ian Garry competes this weekend at UFC 303 and his family has been accompanying throughout this week as he prepares for arguably the toughest test of his UFC career so far. Now, while the anxiety builds up, a light hearted moment involving Garry’s infant son has gone viral, one that left Daniel Cormier in splits.

During his meeting with the UFC commentators and presenters, Garry’s son displayed his UFC knowledge in front of Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik and Megan Olivi.

In the video Garry shared on Instagram, ‘The Future’ asks his son to impersonate Conor McGregor. And HE DOES!

The little baby imitates the billionaire strut Conor McGregor made famous after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. He doesn’t stop there either.

Because the next on the list were Max Holloway and Alex Pereira and the kid did them both right!

The Irish fighter’s son imitated Max Holloway pointing to the ground as he does often in his fights. He then does Poatan’s ‘bow and arrow’ thing as well. This was insanely adorable, and a moment of levity everyone deserved before heading into UFC 303.

Needless to say, fans loved the video.

One fan commented saying, “Bro has the cutest baby.” And he’s not wrong. That kid is ‘the greatest showman’.

Meanwhile, another fan defended Garry saying, “They could never make me hate Ian Garry.”

Clearly Colby Covington disagrees with this point of view.

“Hate on him all you want truly is a great dad best fighter in the world will be shown Saturday night”– commented a man defending Garry.

Another fan simply spit out the truth, “Bro is overhated for no reason.”

For the unversed, Garry is already ranked seventh in the UFC’s welterweight division and a win on Saturday night will put him in the conversation for a title shot. But there is something more he was looking forward to at UFC 303 that will now not come to pass.

Ian Garry expresses heartbreak over Conor McGregor withdrawal

Garry, like many other fighters, grew up watching and idolizing Conor McGregor. McGregor changed the game. It was like in basketball when Jordan showed up. Sure, Larry Bird and all were great but even you didn’t complain that we just said Larry Bird and didn’t bother mentioning anybody else.

Conor McGregor changed MMA and being a young Irish fighter watching one your boys taking over the world would have been what dreams are made up of. And imagine the exhilaration knowing that you would be fighting on the same card as one of your personal heroes.

Unfortunately that plan has been thwarted since McGregor broke his toe and had to pull out of the fight at the last possible minute.

After it was confirmed, Garry in interviews stated that he was heartbroken about not being able to share a card with his idol. That said, if he does beat MVP and gets a title shot, there’s a good chance he could find him on the cards again when McGregor finally returns for his pound of flesh against Michael Chandler.