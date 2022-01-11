“I’d love to fight Nate Diaz at 170 [pounds] instead of 155”, Micheal Chandler keen on a welterweight battle with Nate Diaz

Michael Chandler has named Nate Diaz as one of the competitors he expects to face next.

Furthermore, Chandler has spent his entire career fighting at lightweight. He stated that he is willing to go up to welterweight to make the fight happen.

Chandler is looking for his next opponent after a succession of high-profile matchups in 2021. The UFC lightweight indicated in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he expects to fight either Conor McGregor or Tony Ferguson in his next bout. ‘Iron’, on the other hand, delivered a shocker by mentioning Diaz as a possible dance partner.

Also Read: Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett takes a dig at Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion had this to say:

“Nobody has ever talked about me and Nate Diaz fighting. But for some reason, I’m like, ‘Me and Nate Diaz should probably share the octagon at some point.’ And obviously he’s got his contract coming to a close.

He’s looking at fighting Poirier, that’s the fight that he said he wants. But then he called the UFC and the UFC said Poirier sucks. But yeah, I’d throw Nate Diaz’s name in the hat. And I’d love to fight him at 170 [pounds] instead of 155, I’ll tell you that much.”

Michael Chandler’s Interview with The MMA Hour:



Chandler also stated that he had wrestled at a weight of around 155 pounds since his collegiate wrestling days. The 35-year-old, who claims to weigh approximately 190 pounds, believes that fighting at welterweight would be beneficial to his career.