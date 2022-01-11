Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett takes a dig at Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker

Both Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker are targeted by Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett. UFC lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett, isn’t thrilled with Islam Makhachev’s title credentials. He claims he’d submit Dan Hooker in the first round.

Since losing his only professional MMA fight to Adriano Martins in 2015, Makhachev has amassed an incredible win streak. This win streak has propelled him into the top five at 155 pounds.

The Dagestani earned his first main event spot with victories over Arman Tsarukyan, Davi Ramos, and Drew Dober. He made the best of it by submitting formerly-ranked contender Thiago Moisés at UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev had the opportunity to get closer to the title three months later after rising to #5 on the lightweight ladder.

Makhachev finishes Dan Hooker with beautiful Kimura

After the third fight with long-time adversary Rafael dos Anjos fell through, the Abu Dhabi crowd favorite faced short-notice opponent Hooker at UFC 267. Makhachev demonstrated his superiority on the ground in the first round by submitting “The Hangman” with a vicious kimura.

Many are beginning to laud Makhachev’s praises and brand him a future champion, predicting he could even hold gold by the end of 2022 after he defeated a top-10 opponent and extended his active win streak to nine. One rising 155lber, on the other hand, isn’t so sure.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett downplayed Makhachev’s form and résumé during a recent visit on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. After claiming that the #4-ranked lightweight hasn’t beaten anyone notable aside from Hooker, Pimblett stated he’d be able to defeat the New Zealander in the same manner.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett Doesn’t Believe Makhachev Can Beat Gaethje, Oliveira, Or Dariush

Following his victory over Hooker, many speculated that Makhachev would be next in line for the crown. Unfortunately for him, Justin Gaethje’s victory over Michael Chandler in a candidate for Fight of the Year eliminated that option.

Makhachev has had to settle for a championship eliminator against #3-ranked contender Beneil Dariush, with “The Highlight” slated to challenge Charles Oliveira’s gold this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

While many expect Makhachev will stop Dariush’s seven-fight winning streak before dethroning the winner of Gaethje vs. Oliveira in late 2022, Pimblett believes the Dagestani has the necessary skills to defeat either of them.

“Whoever wins out of Oliveira/Gaethje (will enter 2023 with the title), because I can’t see Makhachev beating either of them… I think Dariush beats Makhachev. I rate Dariush mate, I think he’s very underrated. He’s fucking quality.”

The first of the three forecasts will be put to the test very soon. On February 26, Makhachev and Dariush will headline a UFC Fight Night program.

Unless the next title fight ends in a draw or a certain Conor McGregor steps in, it’s safe to assume the victor will be joining the champion inside the Octagon by the end of the year.

On February 26, do you believe Islam Makhachev or Beneil Dariush will get their hands raised?

Also Read:“There’s My B*tch!!! Looks Like You’re Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoppin I Owe Ya” – Tony Fergusson hints at a possible bout with Michael Chandler