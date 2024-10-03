“If Dan Hooker Doesn’t Want to Fight”: Renato Moicano Names Top Lightweight for His Title Run

November 12, 2022, New York, New York, USA: Renato Moicano L speaks to announcer Joe Rogan after his win during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. New York USA – ZUMA RID 20221112_mda_r187_535 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

After scoring a solid win over Benoit Saint-Denis in hostile territory, Renato Moicano is ready to make some big moves in the UFC lightweight division. He’s got his sights set on Dan Hooker as his top choice for his next fight, but is also eyeing another exciting matchup if Hooker isn’t interested.

Moicano is keen to keep the momentum going as he charts his path toward a title run, and he’s confident that either opponent would make for a thrilling showdown.

With his recent UFC Paris victory boosting his confidence, fans can expect Moicano to bring his A-game no matter who he faces next. In the recent episode of his podcast, ‘Show me the money’, the Brazilian lightweight broke down the possible future opponents for him.

“Just a fight, I would rather face Justin Gaethje because Dan Hooker, I don’t think he is going to get that fight you know. He has the opportunity now to say let’s fight, but he is saying that I dodged him in Perth. That is not true because they did not offer me. If Dan Hooker does not want that fight, let’s go with Justin Gaethje.”

Renato Moicano wants to fight Justin Gaethje in December/January or anyone in the Top who is available. Says he is coming for the Lightweight belt

Renato Moicano wants to fight Justin Gaethje in December/January or anyone in the Top who is available. Says he is coming for the Lightweight belt



Moicano went on to add that Gaethje vs himself was a matchup that Chael Sonnen suggested on his social media channels and one that he very much agrees with.

However, rankings might play a factor in making this fight as Gaethje is ranked 3rd in the division. Moicano, to his dismay, is ranked 11th despite securing an impressive win this past weekend.

Moicano blasts media for 11th rank

Renato Moicano remained stuck at No. 11 in the UFC lightweight rankings, even after he dominated the odds-on favorite and hometown hero, Benoit Saint-Denis, so badly that doctors had to stop the fight after the second round.

Despite this impressive win, the rankings seem to be more about math than actual performance. Since Saint-Denis was ranked No. 12, it looks like Moicano’s victory didn’t budge the scales at all.

Moicano clearly proved he’s a Top 5 fighter, especially given that he fought with a seriously injured shoulder. He even scored 10-8 on all three judges’ scorecards in the first round. Yet, he wasn’t surprised by the ranking disappointment. On social media, he vented about the situation, saying, “If UFC Rankings Aren’t Total Bullshit, I Should Be Ranked #6”.

He pointed out that fighters like Michael Chandler, who are 2-3 in the UFC and coming off a loss, are ranked above him, and he feels that’s ridiculous. To be fair to him, he does have a point. Not enough to be ranked $6 but enough to not be sitting at #11 either.