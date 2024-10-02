Dana White Expresses Disappointment with UFC Rankings, Promises AI Will Fix It for Renato Moicano Soon

Dana White is looking to introduce AI to the UFC rankings, thanks to Renato Moicano. The Brazilian fighter recently spoke out against the rankings as he believes he should be in the top 6 already with his impressive 6-fight winning streak. Moicano put up a poster showing stats that revealed why he was better than some in the top 10. In response to his call out, White has vowed to make some changes.

Moicano isn’t the only one who isn’t happy with the rankings. The UFC president himself has been very critical of them especially with the whole Jon Jones saga.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube, White spoke about the rankings and agreed with Moicano. He then revealed the changes that need to be made and how he’ll oblige.

“So the rankings are definitely a problem, Moicano I agree with you a 100% but don’t worry my friend, AI will be here soon and this will all be fixed”

Dana White tells Renato Moicano that they will replace MMA reporters with AI to make the UFC rankings. “Don’t worry about this Moicano, AI is gonna fix the rankings”

White went on to call the people currently doing the rankings ‘bums’ who don’t know anything about the sport, but vowed that it will all change soon.

Artificial Intelligence is slowly taking over all aspects of life, so it only makes sense that White is bringing AI in to do the rankings in a ‘non-biased’ way as well.

It very well might be the next things White’s obsessed with. He was earlier down with the Sphere for months and would find a way to talk about it every chance he got. Recently it’s been Jon Jones and the pound for pound rankings.

And if nothing else seems to be making a splash, there’s always the good old topic of fighter pay in the UFC.

The UFC president has now claimed that fighters do not get paid more when they transition from MMA to Boxing.

White claims no extra dough for changing sport

Kevin Iole was asking Dana White all the hard-hitting questions, when brought up the topic of pay and how MMA fighters who get into boxing tend to get paid way more.

However, the UFC president refuted the claims stating that isn’t true and that’s what the public seems to believe. As he has been over the years, White remained overtly critical of how boxer’s taking a lion’s share of the money made from boxing matches was ruining the sport.

Talking further about how ‘boxing doesn’t work’, the UFC president said:

“That’s the bullsh*t publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth… boxing don’t work…It is the most f***ed up business, and all these sound bites are all so full of sh*t that it makes everybody f***ing believe that that sh*t is true, when it’s not.”

Dana White says it’s a myth that fighters get paid more when they transition from MMA to boxing: “That’s the bullsh*t publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth… boxing don’t work… It is the most f***ed up business, and all these sound bites are all so full of… pic.twitter.com/KpgrU2HW8z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 1, 2024

White seemed rather agitated by Kevin Iole’s statement but this has been a recurring theme with the UFC president. Boxers make more money off one fight than UFC fighters make in career earnings.

Both Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou are two of the biggest examples of that. Even current fighters like Sean O’Malley want that boxing beef culminate into a match that would go on to change the trajectory of their lives, the same way that Floyd Mayweather fight did for the ‘Notorious’.