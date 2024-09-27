“I’m Guaranteed Next Shot”: Alexander Volkanovski Rejects Backup Role Idea for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t interested in playing second fiddle. The UFC featherweight champ recently shut down the idea of serving as a backup for the UFC 308 main event between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria and has made it clear that at this stage in his career, he’s not here to be anyone’s backup—he’s guaranteed the next title shot.

Confident of his place in the division, Volkanovski would rather wait for his rightful shot at the belt than stand by as an alternate. For him, the only thing on his mind is reclaiming gold, not sitting on the sidelines.

The former champion recently sat down for an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ where he was asked his thoughts on the same. The 35-year-old was brutally honest in what he thought would not be a good move at this point in his career.

“No, again that does not make sense. I am not really a backup fighter, I am guaranteed the next (title) shot. If I was in a different position trying to make sure I am there, and solidify myself as the next guy maybe I would go out of my way and do what I did earlier on in my career. Right now that does not make sense cause I am next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski)



Mind you, after two back to back knockout losses, ‘Volk’ had decided to take some time away to heal his mind and body. Now that he is ready to go again, he only has a rematch for a title on his mind.

However, the likes of Diego Lopes amongst other fighters have called him out and the Aussie feels there is only one condition under which he would take on that fight over a title shot.

How does Volk vs. Lopes play out?

Diego Lopes has skyrocketed to No. 3 in the UFC featherweight rankings, going from a loss on Dana White’s Contender Series to five straight wins, including a huge victory over Brian Ortega.

And now, he’s got his sights set on a title fight or a title eliminator against Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski.

‘Volk’, however, is focused on one thing—getting his featherweight title back.

Speaking on Submission Radio, he made it clear that he’ll only face Lopes if a belt is on the line, possibly in an interim title fight.

The Aussie even pointed out that if Max Holloway, who’s also the BMF champ, moves weight classes after UFC 308, it could create an opening for a matchup with Lopes.

Other than that, Volk’s coming for whoever holds UFC gold.