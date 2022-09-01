“I’m laughing out loud watching this,” said Joe Rogan in reference to his conversation with Kevin Hart on JRE about late comedic star Patrice O’Neal

A previous Joe Rogan video featuring Kevin Hart and himself discussing the late comic Patrice O’Neal was recently posted.

Both Rogan and Kevin Hart were subjected to O’Neal’s roast. And both acknowledged his extraordinary comedic skills. It was a bittersweet experience for Rogan to rewatch the clip in which he discusses O’Neal, who died in November 2011. The UFC color commentator wrote on Instagram:

“This is so beautiful. I’m crying laughing watching this. The great and mighty @kevinhart4real and I talk about how Patrice O’Neal lost us. RIP to one of the ALL time greats.”

Patrice O’Neal began his comedy career in 1992. With audience interviews and deconstructive analysis as the main premise of his works. O’Neal was also known for his appearances on the talk show Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and the radio show Opie and Anthony. The comedian was barely 42 years old when he died of complications from a stroke caused by type II diabetes.

Joe Rogan has been dethroned by Meghan Markle for number one on the Spotify charts

The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently topped the Spotify charts since the UFC color commentator. Signed an exclusive deal with the streaming audio giant in May 2020. Rogan’s loyal following from his YouTube days didn’t seem to get over the switch to Spotify along with their favorite podcaster.

However, Megan Markle’s brand-new podcast Archetypes has surpassed Rogan to claim the top place. Two days after releasing the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex found success in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and UK markets. Serena Williams, a tennis player who recently retired and a close friend of Markle, appears in the podcast’s opening episode. However, a lot of people think that Markle’s popularity will only last as long as the audience is initially intrigued.

While it is rare for Joe Rogan to lose the #1 spot, it has happened in the past. The renowned podcaster was briefly dethroned by Batman Unburied in the US, UK, Australia, Mexico, India and several other countries in May. Rogan previously lost the spot to Minecraft stars Sapnap and Karl Jacobs last year.

