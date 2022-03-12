“I’m not here to fight with UFC, Bellator or something like this” – Khabib Nurmagomedov says his organisation is not in competition with UFC or Bellator

Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former UFC champion, has dismissed the thought of his organization competing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

For several years, Khabib Nurmagomedov used his time in the UFC to progress from a promising young fighter to one of the most recognizable names in the sport’s history. His 29-0 record is only equalled by some of the fantastic victories he’s had along the way, including victories against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Khabib rode off into the sunset after his victory against the latter at UFC 254 and began a new chapter in his life.

His role as Eagle FC’s chief promoter is one of the most critical aspects of this new chapter. This weekend, they’ll be back in America for a big card headlined by Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez, demonstrating how serious they are about breaking into the American market.

Khabib, on the other hand, was not keen on competing in the UFC, Bellator, or PFL.

“I don’t know why all media tries to like, make fight – me vs Scott Coker or me vs Dana, or with other guys. I know Scott Coker long time, he’s from San Jose, I am almost from San Jose, I’ve trained there for ten years. Sometimes we’ll go for dinner, breakfast with coach Javier. Of course, Dana White, he’s become like my uncle. I know this guy long time, we have great relationship. Of course we’re here to give big opportunities to lots of fighters. But I’m not here to fight with UFC, Bellator or something like this.”

Will Khabib make a comeback to the octagon?

Despite being seen at several UFC events, Khabib’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame signals to many that his days as a competitive fighter are done.

As ‘Do Bronx’ prepares to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, the lightweight division has moved on with Charles Oliveira as the new king of the castle.

Some hope that he may change his mind, but for the time being, coaching and promotion will be his top priorities.

