Khabib Nurmagomedov opted to hang up his gloves in the Octagon after his spectacular second-round submission win against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

Khabib was introduced to the world of mixed martial arts by his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at a very young age. He would go on to become the UFC Lightweight Champion and remain undefeated throughout his Mixed Martial Arts career with a 29-0 record.

Despite his retirement at the end of 2020 Khabib is still present at most UFC events whether it’s as a special guest on Dana White’s show or as a coach to one of his fellow Dagestani fighters. Islam Makachev, a lightweight contender, and Khabib’s cousins Umar and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who fight at bantamweight and welterweight, respectively, are among these fighters.

Khabib hung up his gloves following his father’s terrible demise. However, fans and combatants alike always wonder if he will walk back into the Octagon and go for that 30th win on his record, thanks to his frequent appearances at key UFC events and his virtually unrivalled legacy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov teases possible UFC return with mysterious Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Abdulmanap was a major influence in Khabib, his cousins and his close friends all getting into MMA. It’s no surprise Khabib and co. are thriving in their MMA careers because Abdulmanap paved the path for them by converting their basement into a gym and using bears as wrestling partners.

Khabib called time on his career immediately after his father’s demise and has been adamant about his decision. For a long time it has seemed impossible to persuaded him otherwise. However, fans are beginning to believe it’s time for Khabib to return, given the growth of close friend Islam Makhachev and the possibility of a Conor McGregor comeback.

But it’s not just this that has sports fans excited. Khabib recently shared this enigmatic Instagram photo.

Fans interpret his appearance on the Octagon canvas, captioned just with the eyes emoji. this is seen as a possible tease for his return.

MMA Fans being teased by “The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans believe Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, hinted about a comeback on Instagram. Nurmagomedov posted a cryptic photo of himself in an MMA cage. The image had a giant UFC logo in the background on March 8, 2022. The caption was merely the eyes emoji, and fans speculated endlessly.

Fans speculated about a possible comeback to competition after noticing the logo positioning and mysterious caption.

“Comeback?” someone wrote. “Yo dont get us excited Khabib lol” a fan commented. “Please return!!” another fan commented. “You coming back” another fan asked. “One more fight?” someone said. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN” another fan wrote in all caps. “Why you teasing us bro?” someone tweeted in response to the pohot. “The eagle rises again” another fan tweeted. Someone tweeted a GIF from the movie “Dumb and Dumber” where the lead character is saying “so you’re telling me there’s a chance.” “the come-back ??????????????” another fan wrote on Instagram.

Also Read:“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov is the first Russian to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame