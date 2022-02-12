In the midst of a podcast controversy, long-time voice Joe Rogan will skip UFC 271 due to a “schedule conflict.”

Due to a “schedule conflict,” legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan will not fulfil his customary responsibilities at UFC 271 on Sunday.

The pay-per-view in Houston is one of the most awaited UFC events of the year. The main event featuring a rematch between fierce trans-Tasman rivals Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight championship. The co-main event will be featuring a fan favourite dream match-up between heavyweight knockout artists Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight title.

According to TSN Sports, Rogan will not be cageside to deliver his observations to the paying audience; instead, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping will join John Anik and Daniel Cormier on the headphones.

On Saturday, Jon Anik took up the position of MC that Rogan usually plays at the ceremonial weigh-in.

Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March. Tomorrow’s broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2022

Rogan has been the target of considerable attention in recent weeks. First, for spreading “misinformation” about the epidemic on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Then for a video showing him repeatedly using the n-word over a long period.

While the timing of the revelation of his resignation from UFC 271 coverage is unusual, there has been no hint that the uproar over Rogan’s behaviour is to blame.

At Friday’s UFC 271 press conference, African-New Zealander superstar and reigning middleweight champion Adesanya jumped to Rogan’s defence.

When asked about Rogan, UFC president Dana White was interrupted by Adesanya.

“I’m black; I can take this one,” the undefeated middleweight said. “There’s a lot of c–ts in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. “I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf–kers I’ve had the pleasure of working with, understand that. “F—k the noise, you know what they’re trying to do, you can’t control them, man, and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now so that’s my n—– Joe Rogan, f–k the noise, just keep doing you Joe, have some mushrooms.”

Rogan is scheduled to return to the UFC commentary crew for UFC 272 in Las Vegas, which will feature one of the most heated rivalries in the promotion’s history between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

