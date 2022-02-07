Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke of his support towards Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan has lost Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s support after a video of the UFC commentator uttering the N-Word went viral.

Rogan responded to charges that his podcast, ‘JRE,’ spread false information about Covid-19. Rogan posted a nine-minute video on Instagram earlier this week. The longtime UFC commentator said that he enjoys having “interesting talks with individuals who have diverse viewpoints” and that he doesn’t “always get it right,” resolving to “do better” in the future.

Joe Rogan received support from several celebrities, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, in response to his video.

“Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

“Dear @donwinslow, Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Joe Rogan, for one, has already apologised profusely, admitting that he “f*cked up.”

“I was also talking about how there’s not another word like it in the entire English language because it’s a word where only one group of people is allowed to use it, and they can use it in so many different ways. If a white person says that word, it’s racist and toxic. But a Black person can use it, and it can be a punchline, it can be a term of endearment, it can be lyrics to a rap song, it can be a positive affirmation. It’s a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use. I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you f*cked up. And I clearly have f*cked up.”

AFTER NEIL YOUNG’S SPOTIFY CONTROVERSY, JOE ROGAN HAS BREAKS THE SILENCE.

Rogan addressed the “regretful and terrible things he’d said on the podcast” that are resurfacing amid criticism over several musicians deleting their work from Spotify because of his show in his apology video. Despite his apology for using the slur, Rogan spent the most of his video defending himself.

“I’m making this video to talk about the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly. There’s a video that’s out that’s a compilation of me saying the N-word. It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together. And it looks f—ing horrible, even to me,” Rogan said.

Rogan spent the rest of his apology video explaining why he used the slur and arguing that he is not racist.

Despite the fact that Johnson has never appeared on Rogan’s famed podcast, the two have had a few amicable exchanges on social media, and Rogan previously backed Johnson in 2020 amid rumours that the former WWE star was intending to run for political office, according to Newsweek.

