Irish Fighter Calls Out Team Khabib Nurmagomedov for Arrogance and Bully Mentality

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim about Irish MMA not even being comparable to its Dagestani counterpart seems to have touched one too many nerves and rightfully so. After Paul Hughes and Conor McGregor, Irish PFL fighter Nathan Kelly has now jumped in to criticize Khabib. According to Kelly, it is nothing more than arrogant promotional talk.

He feels Nurmagomedov’s attitude reflects a bully mentality and suggested that the former UFC champ’s victory over McGregor might have gone to his head. For Kelly, these comments unfairly lump all Irish fighters into the same category.

In a conversation with Mike Owens, Kelly further said,

“I do believe that he believes that it is true. I think them lads have a bit of an arrogance about them. They think that they’re the best thing since sliced bread…Ultimately, I think it is a bit ignorant. I think he is going off what he has experienced himself.”

Kelly went on to add that he along with the upcoming Irish fighters are a part of a ‘new wave’ of fighters who are more well-rounded and skilled enough to go toe-to-toe with the best of the best.

It should be noted that wrestling and sambo have long been Dagestan’s domain. Wrestling, especially has been their primary sport for decades with many Olympic medalists having come from the mountainous country. UFc lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has admitted that the country is obsessed with the sport and almost every kid wants to be a wrestler.

“When I was young, we wrestled everywhere, in school, on the streets, and in the village. I am a good wrestler because I am from Dagestan. In some countries, kids play soccer but in our republic, when we are kids, we start wrestling. You need to wrestle all your life… You can ask some driver, you know, Uber driver, everybody was a wrestler before.”

Ireland, on the other hand, excels in many other international sports like Rugby, soccer, cricket, and boxing. The country’s love with MMA is only a recent phenomenon. While the fighting Irish have a major part of modern history, professional mixed martial arts only found an audience in the country after McGregor’s emergence.

Khabib to eat his words?

In these short few years, Ireland has managed to develop a good enough grassroots infrastructure to allow budding talents to participate in some of the biggest promotions across the globe.

Take UFC welterweight Ian Garry for example. Despite not even being mentioned by Khabib, Garry is one of the most promising welterweights on the planet. As a matter of fact, he very recently fought the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 and almost choked out the Kazakh boogeyman.

I spoke to Ian Machado Garry this week about THAT rear naked choke attempt that almost finished Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 pic.twitter.com/VHUmKrxx6v — Paul Browne (@BJJ_Browner) December 18, 2024



While he lost the fight, his stock only rose after that performance. Garry might not be fighting for the title at the next PPV he fights in but it surely is in his future.

Meanwhile, PFL’s Hughes is preparing to take on Khabib’s cousin Usman for the lightweight title. If he wins, Khabib’s remarks might come back to bite him.