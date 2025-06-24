Is Charles Oliveira Married? Inside His Life With Ex-Wife Talita Roberta Pereira

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has enjoyed a successful career inside the Octagon.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira will have a chance at gold once again at UFC 317 on June 28th. With the lightweight title vacated by Islam Makhachev, Oliveira will battle it out with the unbeaten Ilia Topuria. Furthermore, both fighters will have the chance to become double champions, with Topuria seeking two-division champion status.

But it seems that Oliveira is not just a fighter forged in the Octagon. His personal story, one brimming with tales of health problems in the impoverished favelas of São Paulo, Brazil, makes Oliveira a true rags-to-riches story in the UFC. And Oliveira also continues to live near his old neighborhood despite his fame and fortune. Contributing to local charities, he remains an integral part of his community.

But it’s not just his community and his surroundings growing up that inspired Oliveira to UFC greatness. ‘Do Bronx’ was also driven by a desire to make his family proud and do right by those who have stuck by him through thick and thin.

Among those is his ex-wife, Talita Roberta Pereira. Oliveira married Pereira in February 2014. Previously, Pereira ran a virtual apparel store with a close friend before going to work in the medical industry at Casa de Saúde Guarujá Hospital in Brazil. Like her ex-husband, Pereira is also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. However, she has yet to turn that passion into a profession.

The couple had dated for six years before tying the knot. This meant that Pereira had been in a relationship with Oliveira during the entirety of his MMA career. After three years of marriage, the pair welcomed a daughter into the world, Tayla, in 2017.

The birth of his daughter arguably provided the catalyst for Oliveira’s most dominant period in the UFC. Oliveira put together an 11-match winning streak following Tayla’s birth. The ninth fight in that sequence saw Oliveira win the lightweight title. The run would last until late 2022, when Oliveira lost against current #1 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev in a bout for Oliveira’s previously vacated title.

Sadly, Oliveira and Pereira have since then divorced and gone their separate ways. However, they remain fully devoted to co-parenting their daughter. Positively for Oliveira, he seems to have moved past the heartbreak from the collapse of his marriage.

Who is Charles Oliveira’s new girlfriend? What could their relationship mean for his UFC 317 title fight?

As his social media can confirm, Charles Oliveira hasn’t just found a new romantic partner. He’s also welcomed another child into the world.

When the news of the relationship was revealed by Oliveira on social media, it divided his fans. Some were pleased to see that he’d moved on and found happiness with his new girlfriend, Vitoria Brum. However, knowing the long-term nature of his relationship with Pereira, some fans were disappointed that he hadn’t rekindled the romance that had begun when he was just a teenager.

Since going official on Instagram in late 2023, Oliveira solidified his new relationship by welcoming a baby boy, Dominic, into the world in October 2024. Having been in mixed form ahead of the birth of Dominic, the birth of his son has possibly signaled the beginnings of an all too familiar story for Oliveira.

Having begun his 11-match winning streak after the birth of his daughter, Oliveira celebrated the birth of his son by returning to winning ways in the UFC. Oliveira’s last fight, a UFC 309 win over Michael Chandler, may have just started a new streak for the Brazilian. And with a tough fight against Ilia Topuria just days away, Oliveira needs all the luck that he can get.