Ilia Topuria’s Recent Photo Raises Doubts as Charles Oliveira Backed to Dominate Physically

It’s no secret that Ilia Topuria is going to have a major size difference when she shows up to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the lightweight title. But at just 5 feet 7 inches, he doesn’t have the best height or reach for a division with fighters averaging over 5’9. And this became very evident when the Spaniard posed next to a flyweight fighter and didn’t look much bigger than him.

Take his opponent this weekend, for example, Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian fighter is 5’10 and will have a 4-inch height advantage over ‘El Matador’. Meaning, he will have a longer reach, and Topuria will have to step in every time he wants to land a shot.

While that hasn’t been a problem for the former featherweight champion, as he showcased in his fight against Max Holloway, fans seem to think it will affect the outcome of the fight.

In a social media post of a photo of Topuria and flyweight fighter Kai Kara-France standing next to each other, the difference in height looks jarring, prompting fans to say, “Charles via Height difference,” and asserting that the fight was already over.

“Ilia’s bones must be heavy af” reasoned another fan, who could only think of one reason the Spaniard is able to knock out fighters much bigger than him.

“Too small for Oliveira” and, “Is Flyweight not the smallest division? He’s supposed to be bigger” were some of the most popular comments on the post.

Fans shocked at how small Ilia Topuria looks pic.twitter.com/2IuN5apojB — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 25, 2025

But fans need not be concerned for the Spaniard; he seems to have already figured out a way to counter Oliveira’s plans.

Topuria’s response to Oliveira

Oliveira recently spoke about how he would press forward and put the pressure on Topuria, a staple of his career. Notably, in his last fight against Chandler, he looked a little more cautious, owing to the American’s power shots — something he doesn’t believe Topuria can manage.

However, Topuria seems unbothered by his remarks. In fact, he sees a very simple solution to this plan – “He might have a strategy, but once the bell rings, and the fight begins, he won’t find a way to move forward.”

He continued, “You’ll see him try to move forward, obviously, he won’t be find a way to do it. He’ll back up, take a couple of punches to the face, attempt a takedown, and pretty soon you’ll see the finish.”

Ilia Topuria reacts to Charles Oliveira saying he’ll be moving forward in their fight: “He won’t find a way to move forward… he’ll back up, take a couple punches to the face, attempt a takedown, and pretty soon you’ll see the finish.” @CCLegaspipic.twitter.com/eEqvYgFTsU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 25, 2025

As the pair collide in a historic clash at UFC 317 in 3 days time, it will be interesting to see whose plans hold up better under the weight of the 155 lbs title hanging over their heads.