Islam Makhachev Turns Down Dustin Poirier’s Rematch Offer Amidst Questions Over Arman Tsarukyan’s Return

Islam Makhachev is on the lookout for his next title defense but he doesn’t want any of that Dustin Poirier smoke again! Poirier, in a tweet earlier today had asked Makhachev for a rematch of Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t show up to fight him but the champ had respectfully declined, claiming he needed a new target.

The itch to fight again has hit Dustin Poirier sooner than even he probably expected. The last time he was in an octagon, he looked ready to hang up his gloves, not knowing if he could fight again.

However, given how close their title fight was, Poirier wouldn’t be considered wrong to suggest that maybe next time he will finish the job.

That is however, if he gets it, and the Dagestani champion doesn’t seem like he’s going to let him get anywhere close to in inside an octagon.

“No thanks….I need new”

Makhachev has not really been talking too much about his next fight or when he will return. He is currently enjoying his time off, recovering from his last fight against Poirier, arguably the toughest of his career.

Makhachev has previously stated on numerous occasions that he is not the rematch type of person and normally given the type of one-sided fights he’s had, it makes sense. But given that Poirier opened him up and hurt him bad should probably warrant an exception.

Regardless, it looks as though the ship with the undisputed title has sailed for ‘The Diamond’. Now his only shot at UFC gold will be if Tsarukyan, or any other fighter manage to dethrone Makhachev.

Speaking of other fighters who want a piece of that Dagestani beatdown, Michael Chandler has revealed that he was offered the title fight. But with Conor McGregor still on his hands, he has issued an ultimatum.

Chandler tired of McGregor’s schtick

Chandler has not fought in over a year as he continues his wait for McGregor to for his ‘Red P*nty Night’, something he wants so bad that he is willing to wait as long as it takes.

Or that’s what people think.

However, it turns out, there are other options available for him. A title fight against Islam Makhachev is apparently on the line, and so he has given McGregor a choice,

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306”

To be fair to Chandler, the whole McGregor situation is a terrible ordeal and its common knowledge that given the Irishman’s popularity and financial status, he can really lord himself over someone. But telling him you have a title fight if he doesn’t show up isn’t particularly helpful.

Conor McGregor could return against punching bag and play touch butt with it and it would still break UFC gate records. So, go figure!