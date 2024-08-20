Israel Adesanya Fan Loses His Cool After $200,000 Bet Against Dricus Du Plessis Goes Wrong

Israel Adesanya went into his fight against Dricus Du Plessis as the betting underdog, having lost two of his last three fights. Despite this many fans including rapper Drake believed that Adesanya had it in him to turn it around and secure a win. Unfortunately, it was the wrong choice, as this fan ended up losing in excess of $200,000.

In a recent video that has been going viral on Instagram, a fan is in remorse after losing the bet placed on Adesanya.

‘Skinnybets’, as he is known on Instagram brands himself a ‘professional sports consultant’ and has won big betting on UFC events. However, this time, it was not meant to be.

He shared a video of having placed two separate bets on Adesanya to win totaling a whopping $228,000. ‘Skinnybets’ then filmed a reaction video of himself yelling in agony after losing almost quarter of a million dollars!

“POV LOSING $228,000 ON ONE OF YOUR FAV UFC FIGHTERS I AM SICK TO MY STOMACH I CAN BARELY BREATHE RIGHT NOW!!!! YOU STILL MY DAWG.”

For what its worth however, he can rest easy knowing that he is not the only one who read the fight completely wrong. Canadian rapper Drake also lost almost half a million betting on Adesanya.

However, both these men and many others have the chance to win back the amount again when Izzy steps back into the octagon.

Izzy here to stay!

A few hours after the fight, Adesanya posted a video on his YouTube channel sharing his thoughts on what had just transpired.

He stated, ‘enjoy me while I am still here’ hinting that the clock was ticking for the 35-year-old former champion. Earlier during his postfight interview with Daniel Cormier, the Kiwi had claimed that the sun had not set on his career yet and he would return to the talent pool soon enough.

Israel Adesanya talks about a return to the octagon: “I still feel good, literally bro I could fight this weekend, but I’m like ‘eh’… We’ll see.” YT / @stylebender #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Y0RX47Gvow — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 19, 2024



Of course, these claims will remain under a cloud for sometime as the the fight has just happened and it often takes a while to clear your head and think again. So, fingers will remain crossed till ‘The last Stylebender’ decides the middleweight championship is a ladder he wants to climb again.