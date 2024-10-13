Israel Adesanya Reveals How His ‘Engage’ Brand Was Built After He Was Down to His Last $500

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently opened up about the inspiring journey behind his successful fightwear brand, Engage. In a candid interview, the UFC superstar revealed that the brand partnership was born during a tough period when he was down to his last $500.

With the support of his manager, Ash Belcastro, also one of the founders of Engage, Adesanya took a leap of faith. Together, they built the brand from the ground up, turning it into one of the most recognized names in MMA apparel.

Adesanya’s story highlights resilience, trust, and how passion can fuel success even in tough times. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, ‘The Last Style Bender’ dived deeper into the origins of the brand and how Ash was one of the very first people to believe in him and back him to become the champion that he is today.

“I was fighting in China and I lost to Alex. They stopped giving me fights. I was at the time the highest paid for a fighter in China. But then they stopped giving me fights. I was like I have seven more fights on my contract can I at least get three cause money was running out. I was down to my last $500.”

Adesanya went on to add that during a training session, he broke down in front of his trainer and told him that he was about to go broke. After reaching home, Adesanya got a call from Bareman asking him to check his bank account.

‘Izzy’ revealed that Ash had sent him a generous amount to keep him afloat. Therefore, he has since been repping the brand, Engage and is now also a part owner.

In other Izzy news, the Kiwi, following a failed attempt to capture his middleweight title from Dricus Du Plessis, is back on the saddle already and is raring to break that proverbial glass ceiling again.

Adesanya gives a timeline for his return to the UFC

Dricus du Plessis fought like a man possessed at UFC 305 in August. That or he was intoxicated. Either way, he stopped the Izzy train in a hurry and put the former champion’s comeback story to a screeching halt.

However, despite the loss, “The Last Stylebender” remains eager to get back in the octagon. Adesanya says he’s still having fun and wants to fight again soon — possibly before the end of the year.

“Even without the belt, I’m still Israel Adesanya. I’ve still got people calling me out,” he shared on The Adam Carolla Show.

“I’m training, waiting for the call, and I’m sure Dana will hit me up with some options.”

Reflecting on his fight with du Plessis, Adesanya admits a slip in footwork led to his defeat, but he’s taking it in stride. “I messed up, my bad, but I enjoyed myself. I can’t wait to do it again.”

And he could not be more right if he tried to. The Kiwi is amongst all-time middleweight greats for sure. So, even if he doesn’t hold the title, his stock is unlikely to fall.