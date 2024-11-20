Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Ex-Champ’s Next Fight Targeted for UFC Saudi Arabia

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is reportedly taking on Nassourdine Imabov in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to climb back from a 2 fight-losing streak. But make no mistake, the 15-4-1 French fighter is not going to be a walkover for Adesanya.

Expected to be scheduled for February 2025, Imamov would be Adesanya’s real test against someone who excels at ground game and submission, something the former champion has shown discomfort against.

At this moment there is no more information available regarding the matchup or the fight card. But the consensus dictates that this is a must-win fight for the ‘The Last Stylebender‘ if he still has any aspirations for the title.

A three-fight losing streak would see him go down the Tony Ferguson route, and that would be a shame for someone of the Kiwi’s caliber and record.

Adensanya’s last fight was against middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. A returning Izzy took the fight to the champion and often dominated it, only for DDP to find bizarre ways to come back into the game and end up submitting the Kiwi in the 4th round for the win.

Before that, Adesanya was riding on a high after having reclaimed the middleweight title from Alex Pereira. But it was short-lived as Sean Strickland found his mojo at UFC 295 and pressed the champ for 5 straight rounds to win by decision.

Despite the heartbreak, Izzy has been training to make a comeback and do it stronger than ever. He has even started a fight camp for it.

Izzy back to training

Izzy posted a video showing a rigorous strength and conditioning session with his coach. But as great as early preparation is, the Kiwi fighter will need to gear up and work on his ground game. If the reports are true and it is indeed Imavov he’s fighting, the former champion will be finding himself on his back a lot more than he would like.

It’s one area of the game where Adesanya has rarely been tested and whenever he has (with DDP at UFC 305), he really hasn’t passed it.

If the fight stays on the feet, Izzy could kickbox his way out of any situation but without real work on his Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling, this might be a bad day for the former champion.

Fortunately, there’s still time.