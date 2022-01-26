“Israel Adesanya ‘would’ve got ground and pounded to death’ if we actually fought” – Jon “Bone” Jones insults “The Last Stylebender” on social media

Jon Jones was paying notice when Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya in their light-heavyweight title fight. The outcome of that fight may have impacted a subsequent tweet claiming that “The Last Stylebender” would be “pounded to death” if he faced the former light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones’ Twitter account posted the tweet in response to a fan’s question regarding a possible fight between the two UFC superstars. The former light-heavyweight champion responded with bravado, claiming that he would outwrestle Adesanya and dominate him on the ground.

It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death https://t.co/QT0QxxdU6z — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

Jon Jones’ wrestling achievements are nothing short of amazing, and he has a long list of victories to back up his bold claim. Jones has defeated Dan Henderson and is one of the few men in the octagon who has defeated Daniel Cormier.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is a hitter with no significant wrestling accomplishments in his previous battles. If the two ever fight inside the octagon, there will undoubtedly be a mismatch in grappling abilities.

Israel Adesanya has expressed interest in returning to light-heavyweight in the future. Unlike the last time, he will try to grow the muscular bulk and size required to manage his division’s competitors the next time he chooses to do so.

