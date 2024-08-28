“It Doesn’t Stop”: Israel Adesanya’s Coach Hints at Possible UFC Return Before Year’s End

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya looked to be in the best shape of his life in his last fight at UFC 305. But despite looking so good, he failed to finish Dricus du Plessis and paid the price by having to tap out to the mad South African. At 35, many believe that this would be the end of the road for him but the former champion’s coach has hinted a return before the end of the year.

In a recent interview with Combat TV on YouTube, his coach Eugene Bareman spoke about the ‘The Last Stylebender’ and his next steps in the company.

“I would say that Izzy will fight again this year as well. It could be all on again, this year, it just doesn’t stop.”



The City Kickboxing head coach believes not just Izzy but even other fighters from his gym will return to the octagon.

Mind you, three of his fighters fought at UFC 305 in Perth, and 2 out of 3 emerged victorious.

Adesanya will be looking to add his name to that column of winners soon. But right now, he has to deal with fans who believe he is pretending to be injured at UFC 305.

The not so suite life of Izzy

Israel Adesanya’s biggest foe Alex Pereira recently made a comment about his last fight at UFC 305 about the former middleweight champion being injured.

The Brazilian believed we saw an lesser version of Adesanya because he didn’t throw his kicks as much.

‘Izzy’ responded to the post talking about how Pereira knows him so well since they have studied each 0ther’s fighting style for years owing to their long standing rivalry.

Needless to say, MMA Twitter, which loves a gossip, started teasing about faking an injury for UFC 305.

Izzy, of course, done with this nonsense, simply said:

“I just said “he knows my style.” Go touch some grass please…”

‍♂️

I just said “he knows my style.”

Go touch some grass please… — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 26, 2024

‘The Last Stylebender’ had to make it clear that he was not agreeing with Pereira’s notion that he was injured. Adesanya had to clear the air since he did claim before and after the fight that he was in the best shape of his career so an injury claim would have been antithetical!