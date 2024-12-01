Japanese Sensation Kai Asakura Added to EA UFC 5 Just Days Before Title Fight Against Alexandre Pantoja

RIZIN Bantamweight champion Kai Asakura attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Tokyo, Japan on November 13, 2020. RIZIN announces RIZIN.26 Bantamweight title match between Kai Asakura and Kyoji Horiguchi on December 31 at Saitama Super Arena. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN (148310518)

Kai Asakura’s UFC journey is off to an electrifying start, and he hasn’t even stepped into the Octagon yet! The Japanese sensation, who recently signed with the UFC, is already making waves by being added to EA UFC 5—just days before his title clash with Alexandre Pantoja.

For many fighters, being featured in the iconic video game is a dream milestone, one that usually comes after years of grinding in the promotion. But Asakura, with his explosive fighting style and massive fanbase, is breaking barriers and setting the stage for what promises to be a headline-worthy UFC debut.

The EA Sports UFC Instagram page posted an update a few hours back with a caption that said,

“Added 2 more fighters to the #UFC5 roster Kai Asakura, Michael Morales.”

Asakura has been added to the game with some impressive stats to show for it. He has been given an impressive 91 in his accuracy along with a 94 on footwork and 90 in clinch striking. The Japanese star will be hoping that winning the belt in a few weeks will further increase his stats on the platform.

For the uninitiated, Kai Asakura is ready to make a splash in the UFC, bringing an impressive 21-4 record with 16 finishes to the Octagon. A two-time RIZIN bantamweight champ, Asakura has already proven himself against elite competition, including wins over UFC’s No. 9 flyweight contender Manel Kape and former title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.

Fresh off reclaiming his RIZIN title with a second-round finish of Juan Archuleta in December, the Tokyo native vacated his belt in June to join the UFC. Asakura now faces flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja, who’s riding a six-fight win streak, in a massive debut fight.

Alexandre Pantoja responds to Asakura’s claims

UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja is gearing up for an exciting title defense against former RIZIN bantamweight champ Kai Asakura at UFC 310 on Dec. 7. The headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas promises fireworks as Asakura steps into the Octagon for the first time, bringing his impressive resume of victories over names like Kyoji Horiguchi and Manel Kape.

While Asakura has suggested his win could be a great business for the UFC, Pantoja sees it differently. “He’s fought good names and is a big star in Japan,” Pantoja said. “But the UFC is a different beast, especially in the flyweight division, where the pace, cardio, and skill set are on another level.”

Despite the challenges, Pantoja respects Asakura’s ambition and talent. “It’s motivating to see someone aiming to become a global star. That excites me even more for this fight,” Pantoja shared.