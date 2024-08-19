Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

After its trip down under, the world leader in MMA returns to the United States for a fight night event this weekend. The event will be headlined by Jared Cannonier as he takes on Caio Borralho in an exciting middleweight clash. Ahead of the fight, let’s take a look at all you need to know about the event as a fan.

Main card

The main card for UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho is as follows

Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs Michael Morales

Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerlad Meerschaert

Prelim card

The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho is as follows

Featherweight bout: Danny Silva vs. Dennis Buzukja

Middleweight bout: Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina

Lightweight bout: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop

Bantamweight bout: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Flyweight bout: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo

Fight times in the United States, Brazil, London, and more

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, Aug. 24, 2024. Here is how that translates to times in other major markets for the UFC.

Brazil (BRT, UTC-3):

11 p.m., August 24, 2024

Britain (BST, UTC+1):

3 a.m., August 25, 2024

France ( CEST, UTC+2):

4 a.m., August 25, 2024

India (IST, UTC+5:30):

7:30 a.m., August 25, 2024

Australia ( AEST, UTC+10):

12 p.m. (noon), August 25, 2024

China (CST, UTC+8):

10 a.m., August 25, 2024

Japan (JST, UTC+9):

11 a.m., August 25, 2024

Streaming Information

The event will be streamed live on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. Fight fans would need to purchase an ESPN+ subscription to watch the event.

Fight record going into the main event

Cannonier is going into the fight on the back of a loss in his last outing. In June 2024, Cannonier fell short against Nassourdine Imavov who secured a stoppage win in the fourth round of their five-round main event. Prior to that, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was on a two-fight win streak with wins over the likes of Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland. The 40-year-old will be itching to get back into the win column this weekend.

On the other hand, ‘The Natural‘ is on an impressive 13-fight win streak. Eight of those have been in the UFC. The 31-year-old made his debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021 with a decision win over Aaron Jeffery. He followed that up with a knockout win over Jesse Murray.

In his last three fights, Borralho has secured finishes against Michal Oleksiejczuk and Paul Craig sandwiched between a decision win over Abusupiyan Magomedov. Therefore, it is safe to say that the main event will most likely not go the distance given the fight style the two men possess.