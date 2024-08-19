Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

After its trip down under, the world leader in MMA returns to the United States for a fight night event this weekend. The event will be headlined by Jared Cannonier as he takes on Caio Borralho in an exciting middleweight clash. Ahead of the fight, let’s take a look at all you need to know about the event as a fan.
Main card
The main card for UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho is as follows
Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho
Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci
Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs Michael Morales
Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerlad Meerschaert
Prelim card
The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs Borralho is as follows
Featherweight bout: Danny Silva vs. Dennis Buzukja
Middleweight bout: Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina
Lightweight bout: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
Bantamweight bout: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Flyweight bout: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo
Fight times in the United States, Brazil, London, and more
The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, Aug. 24, 2024. Here is how that translates to times in other major markets for the UFC.
Brazil (BRT, UTC-3):
11 p.m., August 24, 2024
Britain (BST, UTC+1):
3 a.m., August 25, 2024
France ( CEST, UTC+2):
4 a.m., August 25, 2024
India (IST, UTC+5:30):
7:30 a.m., August 25, 2024
Australia ( AEST, UTC+10):
12 p.m. (noon), August 25, 2024
China (CST, UTC+8):
10 a.m., August 25, 2024
Japan (JST, UTC+9):
11 a.m., August 25, 2024
Streaming Information
The event will be streamed live on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. Fight fans would need to purchase an ESPN+ subscription to watch the event.
Fight record going into the main event
Cannonier is going into the fight on the back of a loss in his last outing. In June 2024, Cannonier fell short against Nassourdine Imavov who secured a stoppage win in the fourth round of their five-round main event. Prior to that, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was on a two-fight win streak with wins over the likes of Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland. The 40-year-old will be itching to get back into the win column this weekend.
On the other hand, ‘The Natural‘ is on an impressive 13-fight win streak. Eight of those have been in the UFC. The 31-year-old made his debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021 with a decision win over Aaron Jeffery. He followed that up with a knockout win over Jesse Murray.
In his last three fights, Borralho has secured finishes against Michal Oleksiejczuk and Paul Craig sandwiched between a decision win over Abusupiyan Magomedov. Therefore, it is safe to say that the main event will most likely not go the distance given the fight style the two men possess.