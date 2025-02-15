Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings Revealed for UFC Vegas 102 Fighters

Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues face-off following the official weigh-ins at Palace Station Hotel & Casino for UFC Fight Night – Cannonier vs Rodrigues on February 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The world leader in MMA is back in the US with Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues set to headline UFC Vegas 102 in what promises to be a thrilling middleweight showdown. While fans are eager to see how these two powerful strikers match up inside the octagon, there’s also plenty of buzz about how much they’ll be making for their efforts.

Cannonier, with a professional record of 17-8-0, is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses in 2024, including a unanimous decision defeat to Caio Borralho in August. Despite these setbacks, “The Killa Gorilla” remains a formidable force in the middleweight division.

On the other hand, Rodrigues, known as “Robocop,” boasts a 16-5-0 record and is riding a three-fight winning streak.

His recent victories include a unanimous decision over Christian Leroy Duncan in July 2024. This bout marks Rodrigues’ first UFC main event, presenting a significant opportunity to climb the middleweight ranks.

With both fighters known for their striking power, fans can anticipate a finish in the main event at UFC Vegas 102.

For Cannonier, his last couple of fights didn’t go his way. He lost to Nassourdine Imavov in June 2024, where he reportedly made around $80K in base pay. Then, in August, he took another loss against Caio Borralho but was expected to pocket a guaranteed $350K plus a $21K sponsorship payout—making it one of his biggest paydays yet.

You can’t miss this middleweight main event tomorrow night Jared Cannonier vs @Gregory_MMA [ #UFCVegas102 | TOMORROW | 7pmET on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/E9kW8lPTpI — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2025



Rodrigues, meanwhile, is coming in with momentum after beating Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304 in July 2024. That win earned him a $72K purse plus a matching $72K win bonus, bringing his total payout to $144K.

With both guys now set to headline a UFC Fight Night card, their earnings for UFC Vegas 102 will likely be in a similar range. While exact figures aren’t out yet, expect both Cannonier and Rodrigues to get solid paychecks for their time in the cage.

What are other fighters walking away with?

UFC Vegas 102 isn’t just about the main event—there’s plenty of action on the card, including an exciting co-main event featuring featherweights Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal, both looking to climb the rankings.

Kattar’s last fight was a tough one. He faced former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300 in April 2024 and ended up losing via unanimous decision.

But despite the loss, it was worth a big paycheque. According to market estimates, he was expected to take home around $200K for competing on such a historic card.

Zalal, meanwhile, is coming off a massive win. He submitted Jack Shore in November 2024 and even earned a Performance of the Night bonus. His total payday for that fight was reportedly around $230K—including his purse, win bonus, sponsorship payout, and that sweet $50K bonus.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Angela Hill returns to face Brazil’s Ketlen Souza. Hill last fought in August 2024, securing a win over Tabatha Ricci and cashing in around $166K. Souza’s most recent fight saw her submit Yazmin Jauregui at UFC 306, earning a POTN bonus and an estimated $131K payday.