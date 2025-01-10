Javier Mendez Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Legacy Tops Islam Makhachev and Umar’s Thanks to Conor McGregor Fight

Islam Makhachev is on the verge of becoming the most decorated lightweight champion in living memory with his fourth title defense at UFC 311. Umar Nurmagomedov, challenging for his first bantamweight title, remains undefeated after 18 pro fights and continues with the express aim of defeating Khabib’s 29-0 record. But can they ever outlive Khabib’s legacy? Coach Javier Mendez vehemently disagrees, courtesy of the Conor McGregor feud.

Mendez believes what Khabib managed to achieve in terms of popularity and becoming a household name due to the feud will outlive his two mentees even as they gloriously ride into the sunset a long time from now.

“As you mentioned in those three, I mean I’m sorry, but Khabib is so ahead of everybody because of Conor. You have to have a nemesis to bring you there, and these guys don’t have one. Khabib had Conor.”

When all their careers are done and over, who will have the best legacy? 1- Khabib Nurmagomedov

2- Islam Makhachev

When all their careers are done and over, who will have the best legacy? 1- Khabib Nurmagomedov 2- Islam Makhachev 3- Umar Nurmagomedov Javier Mendez explains which one will be the hardest to top

It’s hard to argue with Mendez. The 2018 showdown was not just a fight, it was an event that transcended MMA, drawing global attention and imprinting Khabib’s name in the annals of MMA. McGregor started it all by throwing a chair at Khabib’s bus and then making outrageous remarks at pre-UFC 229 pressers.

This resulted in a fight that saw Khabib soundly submit him, which again overflowed into a massive feud that saw the octagon turn into a street fight.

While Islam and Umar are great at what they do, they lack a high-profile rival who would propel them to stardom like Conor did for Khabib. Umar is already in a bitter fight with Merab Dvalishvili but that is mostly due to the champion not wanting to fight him. So it doesn’t quite have the same bite!

Islam, on the other hand, could possibly have this sort of rivalry in the future if he truly feuds with Ilia Topuria at some point but even someone as outrageous as the Spaniard probably wouldn’t cross the lines that McGregor did. However, this doesn’t mean, the lightweight champion is not a star in his own right.

Islam is the people’s champ

UFC 311 takes place in Los Angeles, California, which by all means is Arman Tsarukyan’s adopted hometown. But Mendez isn’t concerned about the crowd’s allegiance.

Mendez is rather confident of Makhachev’s star power and his ability to have the crowd root for him as they have done globally before.

“Islam is pound-for-pound number one. So… I’m not gonna say he [Arman] is the bigger guy, no way. Islam is worldwide known now. So Islam’s a big star everywhere.”

"Islam is pound-for-pound number one. So… I'm not gonna say he [Arman] is the bigger guy, no way. Islam is worldwide known now. So Islam's a big star everywhere." No matter where Islam fights, he'll always have more fans supporting him, says Javier Mendez.

Islam has made a reputation for himself on social media through his child-like antics. While Khabib was always seen as a more serious character, Islam is seen as the class clown. He is the Terry McGuiness to Khabib’s Bruce Wayne. He fights his heart out every time he steps into the octagon.

But outside it, he sends gifts to his opponents’ kids, shakes their hands but questions their black belt credentials, repeatedly calls Daniel Cormier overweight, and asks for help to control Khabib’s controlling nature in their fight camps.

Islam Makhachev sent Alex Volkanovski's daughters gifts after seeing the recent video of Volk and his daughter

Islam might not surpass Khabib’s legacy but he is sure to get pretty damn close.