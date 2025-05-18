‘What a Moment’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Approves as Coach Mendez Presents Sheikh Hamdan With Special UFC Gift From Team

January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Khabib Nurmagomedov steps on the scale for the ceremonialweigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_194 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Former undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has lauded his long-time head coach, Javier Mendez, after giving a sheikh a prized gift this week.

Nurmagomedov, a long-time student of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) tactician, Mendez, managed to scoop Octagon gold during his gold laden run in the UFC.

And guided to his belt by Mendez as well as his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagoemdov, the Russian star has since taken up a sizeable role as a coach at AKA.

Himself guiding long-time training partner and friend, Islam Makhachev, to the lightweight crown years ago — Nurmagomedov saw Makhachev overtake him as the most prolific champion at 155lbs earlier this year at UFC 311 to boot.

Forever cherished in the UFC, former champion Nurmagomedov received an induction into the ‘Modern Wing’ of the promotion’s Hall of Fame following his infamous official retirement back in 2021.

And this week, Nurmagomedov’s fight gloves were the subject of a gift to the Emirati royal, Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, in a trip to the Middle East, by his long-time head coach Mendez.

“What a moment for me to give HH Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum this framed @ufc glove signed by @khabib_nurmagomedov @islam_makhachev @umar_nurmagomedov @usman_nurmagomedov and me. Thanks @warrenchang for the great idea and design @neelstagram @americankickboxingacademy @gorillaenergy.rus @gorillafighting #memoriesforlife,” wrote Mendez on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier Mendez (@akajav)

Reacting to the nature of the gift, Nurmagomedov liked Mendez’s post on social media.

A close friend of Mendez throughout his career, Nurmagomedov has even been branded the real head of the team at the American Kickboxing Academy since his retirement.

Mendez lauds Khabib as new AKA leader

As mentioned above, Nurmagomedov has guided Makhachev to the lightweight crown during his time as a coach. And to boot, his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, has landed the Bellator MMA lightweight crown.

Holding a branch of massive talent at their disposal at AKA, Nurmagomedov did fail in his bid to coach a third champion, though. Back in January, his relative, Umar Nurmagomedov, fell short in his UFC 311 title challenge against Merab Dvalishvili.

Given his impressive coaching talents, Nurmagomedov has largely taken over from Mendez at the San Jose, California facility—according to the technician himself.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is the number one most important person in Islam’s (Makhachev) corner, for sure. He’s becoming that for all of them to be honest with you,” Mendez said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I don’t coach you guys, and I’m not the head coach. I am the head coach. But as a head coach, I lay back and I let the person that’s actually the real leader be the leader. And he’s the real leader,” he asserted.

And set to face a sizeable challenge later this year, Nurmagomedov is widely expected to coach Makhachev in his first welterweight outing. Ahead of a title fight with newly minted gold holder, Jack Della Maddalena.