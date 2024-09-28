Javier Mendez Envisions a ‘Powerful Future’ with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Shares ‘Proud Dad’ Moment

Javier Mendez, a coaching legend with over two decades of experience, has shaped champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Luke Rockhold. Recently, he shared a heartwarming video featuring his son, who’s stepping into the coaching world himself.

Beyond family pride, Mendez is also excited about the future, discussing how his partnership with Khabib and their gym is setting the stage for a “powerful future”.

With a legacy of champions behind him, Mendez is ready to inspire the next generation, both at home and in the gym!

Mendez is extremely active on social media, often sharing behind-the-scenes videos of their training sessions and funny interactions with his fighters. This time around, however, it was his son that grabbed the spotlight.

Unbeknownst to many, Mendez’s son is also slowly following his father’s footsteps getting into the role of coaching. He shared a video of his son sharing a powerful message at the end of the session, which he then referred to as a “proud dad moment“.

“In this sport, the only true limits in my opinion, and my dad are the ones you place on yourself. Whether it is from the act of not committing, not doing. If you think you’re doing enough in the sport, you’re probably not. As coaches we don’t turn you into champions, you’re already that material.”

Following his address, UFC veteran and former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez also shared his thoughts and asserted that pushing yourself beyond breaking point is what separates the average fighters from the greats.

He also added that there is no substitute for hard work and no shortcut to the top, a characteristic that is deeply embedded in his heritage.

Coach Mendez takes pride in Latino heritage

During a recent conversation, Mendez opened up about his upbringing and the unique advantages of being Latino. He reflected on how he got into boxing at just 12 years old simply because it was free, unlike karate, which came with a price tag his family couldn’t afford.

Being of Mexican heritage meant that Mendez always had a close connection to the sport of boxing. The number of stars USA’s southern neighbor has given to the sport and continues to give is simply unparalleled.

Every generation has its own Mexican champion, from Julio Cesar Chavez to Canelo Alvarez to Oscar De La Hoya; so finding role models and following into the sport is almost a rite of passage at this point.

Mendez shared how financial struggles shaped his early life, from not being able to buy shoes to waiting until his senior year of high school to finally play organized sports.

Yet, through it all, he emphasizes that being Latino is a source of strength. “Latinos don’t beg for help; we do what we gotta do to make things happen,” he declared, showcasing the resilience and determination ingrained in his culture.